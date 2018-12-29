Kyle Hagerman scored an overtime goal, on an assist from Benett Halbleib, to lift the Sun Prairie boys hockey team to a 3-2 victory over host Middleton in a Big Eight Conference contest on Saturday.
Hagerman scored an earlier goal for Sun Prairie (10-1-0, 8-1-0 Big Eight), and Halbleib had one goal and another assist. Ayden Henderson and Dane Sjowall scored for Middleton (6-6-1, 3-5-0).
Verona 6, Madison Edgewood 1
The state top-ranked Wildcats (11-1-2) rebounded from their first loss of the season by downing the Crusaders (10-3-0) in the third-place game of the Showdown in Titletown in Green Bay.
Six players scored for the Wildcats, who pulled away with four goals in the third period.
Tomah/Sparta 3, McFarland 1
The Timberwolves (7-3-1) won the championship of the Monk’s Cheeseburger Classic at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton, as Boone Mathison scored two of his three goals in the third period to stop the Spartans (7-4-0).
McFarland’s lone goal came from Max Ringer in the third. Goaltender Tucker Jarrett made 46 saves.
Reedsburg co-op 5, DeForest 2
The host Cheavers (8-3-1) claimed third place in the Monk’s Classic with a victory over their Badger North Conference rival Norskies (1-9-0).
Greendale 6, Stoughton 2
The visiting Panthers (1-12) won the Monk’s Classic seventh-place game over the Vikings (4-9-0) as senior Ian Rybarik scored a goal and added three assists.
Baraboo/Portage 6, Tomahawk 4
John Beale scored three goals in the third period to lift the Thunderbirds (4-10-0) over the Hatchets (4-8-0) in the consolation game of the Rhinelander HodagLand Holiday Tournament. Beale added an assist and Mike Wech scored two goals.
Janesville Craig/Parker 8, Fond du Lac 3
Senior forward Ben Coulter recorded a hat trick as the Bluebirds (4-8-0) scored the game’s last five goals to secure a comfortable win over the Cardinals (4-5-1) for fifth place in the Joe Raymond Tournament in Delafield. Juniors Conor Joyce and Cullen Peterson each added two goals of their own.
Monroe co-op 4, Chequamegon co-op 1
The Cheesemakers (5-6-0) used a 2-0 run in the second period to beat the host Seals (1-8-0) in a non-conference game in Park Falls. Cooper Dreyfus, Ty O’Connor, Blaze Janecke, and Luke Kuberski scored for Monroe.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 6, Onalaska co-op 3
The Hilltoppers (5-6-1) took third in the Culver’s Cup tournament with a victory over the Metro Lynx (4-8-0). Onalaska forward Emily Brueggeman had two goals and two assists.
Stoughton co-op 4, Antigo/Rhinelander 3
The Icebergs (3-9-0) finished third in the Rhinelander HodagLand Holiday Tournament as Aeryn Olson knocked in the winning goal with 1 second remaining, on an assist from Sydney Schipper.
Boys swimming
Sauk Prairie Invitational
The Waukesha North co-op won the six-team meet, followed by Neenah, Madison Edgewood and Sauk Prairie.
Truman teDuits won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.56) and 200 individual medley (1:59.99), and the Crusaders’ won the eight-man 400 freestyle relay (3:06.63), the 200 medley relay (1:41.47) and the 100 freestyle relay (:45.65).
Sauk Prairie senior Desmon Sachtjen won the 100 backstroke (:52.01) and 100 individual medley (:54.36). Monona Grove sophomore Jacob Douberly won the 500 freestyle (4:59.63).