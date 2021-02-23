Prep notes: Verona's Kaden Grant earns state goaltending honor; Jeff Sauer Award is revealed

The annual award hopes to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in Wisconsin.

It is named after former University of Wisconsin coach and hockey ambassador Jeff Sauer, who died in February, 2017.

The Jeff Sauer Award’s goal is to recognize good high school hockey players being great people, according to the release.

Zoe is a volunteer with the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association, a nonprofit organization that promotes community collaboration on sports and recreational opportunities for individuals with mobility and visual impairments in wheelchair basketball, lacrosse, softball, tennis and bowling, and the WASA Admirals Sled Hockey Programs in Milwaukee.

Uihlein was one of four finalists. The others were Alyssa Knauf, a senior forward from the Rock County Fury (Beloit Memorial co-op) and Albany High School; Luke Hessenauer, a senior defenseman from Milton; and Braden Kloida, a senior defenseman from the Brookfield Stars and Brookfield East;

Madison Ice Arena displays a replica of the Jeff Sauer Award in its lobby to honor Uihlein and the three past winners – Shane Ryan of Madison Edgewood, Parker Esswein of Wauwatosa East and the Brookfield Stars and Ava Jambor of the Middleton Lynx. University School also will receive a plaque to display to commemorate Uihlein’s achievements.

