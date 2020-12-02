 Skip to main content
Prep notes: Stoughton's Sydney Schipper makes college decision for women's hockey
Stoughton senior Sydney Schipper has committed to Marian University and plans to play women’s ice hockey.

Schipper, who plays forward, confirmed the commitment with a Twitter response to a congratulatory announcement by Stoughton Sports Boosters.

Stoughton Sports Boosters tweeted: “Congratulations to Sydney Schipper who has committed to play hockey for Marian University! You're going to do great things and we're so proud of you! Go Sydney and Go Sabres!”

In addition, Stoughton junior Adam Slager, a face-off specialist, has orally committed to Marquette University and plans to play lacrosse, according to a recent Stoughton Sports Boosters announcement on Twitter and a commitment listed on insidelacrosse.com

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

