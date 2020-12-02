Prep notes: Stoughton's Sydney Schipper makes college decision for women's hockey

Stoughton senior Sydney Schipper has committed to Marian University and plans to play women’s ice hockey.

Schipper, who plays forward, confirmed the commitment with a Twitter response to a congratulatory announcement by Stoughton Sports Boosters.

Stoughton Sports Boosters tweeted: “Congratulations to Sydney Schipper who has committed to play hockey for Marian University! You're going to do great things and we're so proud of you! Go Sydney and Go Sabres!”

In addition, Stoughton junior Adam Slager, a face-off specialist, has orally committed to Marquette University and plans to play lacrosse, according to a recent Stoughton Sports Boosters announcement on Twitter and a commitment listed on insidelacrosse.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.