The Verona boys hockey team came oh, so close to bringing the championship of the eight-team Admirals Cup tournament home from downtown Milwaukee on Saturday.
But the Waukesha North co-op won a penalty-shot shootout to take the trophy after the teams played to a 3-3 tie through regulation and an overtime period at Panther Arena.
Mack Keryluk scored all three goals for Verona, but the Wildcats (2-0-1) didn’t score after the second period. Wings goalkeeper Garrett Larson notched 40 saves.
Middleton took a 5-4 overtime victory over Milwaukee Marquette in the tournament’s third-place game.
Madison Edgewood 4,
Appleton East 2
The Crusaders (3-1-0) got four goals from four players to defeat Appleton United (0-3-1) in the Admirals Cup fifth-place game, held in Mequon. Edgewood freshman forward Cody Menzel scored 36 seconds into the game. Cole McCabe scored twice for Appleton.
Waunakee 8, West Bend co-op 2
The Warriors (2-1-0) capitalized on 14 minutes of penalty time from the Ice Bears (0-2-0) to bring home a consolation victory in the University School of Milwaukee tournament at Uihlein Ice Arena.
Waunakee scored five times with the power-play advantage, including two goals from junior Drew Christianson. West Bend’s Peyton Kesselhon was involved in both of the Ice Bears’ goals with an assist in the second period and a score in third.
Cedarburg 6, Baraboo/Portage 5
The Bulldogs (2-1-0) held off the Thunderbirds (1-2-0) in the consolation final of the Wales Kettle Moraine Tournament at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena in Delafield.
Despite three consecutive goals from Portage in the the third-period, the Thunderbirds’ rally was cut short after a late power play goal was knocked in by Cedarburg’s Justin Benning. Five players scored for the Thunderbirds.
Marshfield 9, Sauk Prairie 2
Powered by a hat trick from sophomore forward Ben Konrardy, the Tigers (2-1-0) overpowered the Eagles (1-2-0) in the championship game of the Tomah Tournament.
Sauk Prairie goaltender Levi Carr saved 17 shots in the loss. Junior forward Camden Desroches scored both the Eagles’ goals.
Eau Claire North 5, Madison West 5
With no team scoring in overtime, senior forward Drake Baldwin notched a hat trick and recorded one assist as the Regents (1-0-1) tied with the visiting Huskies (0-1-1) at Madison Ice Arena.
Forwards Kaleb Kohn and Alex Duchemin produced the other two goals. Sophomore goaltender Ian Hedican had 38 saves. Senior forward Sam Stange had two goals and an assist for North.
Hayward 4, Madison Memorial 3
The Spartans (1-1-0) came up one goal short in the final period and lost to the visiting Hurricanes (1-1-0) at Madison Ice Arena.
Forward Jack Faulkner had one goal and one assist. Forward Derek Buckalew and defenseman Sam Knight recorded one goal apiece. Hayward got 34 saves from senior goaltender Gavin Abric.
Girls
Cedarburg co-op 7, Baraboo co-op 2
The Lakeshore Lightning (2-0-0) got two goals and one assist each from forwards Paige Weir and Anna Gontarski as they beat the Badger Lightning (1-2-0) at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Lake Delton.
Both Baraboo goals came from junior defenseman Ellie Goethel. Goaltender Natalie Buss had 31 saves.
Beloit Memorial co-op 4,
Brookfield Central co-op 3
Sophomore forward Alyssa Knauf scored a hat trick, including two goals in the final three minutes to push the Fury (1-1-0) past the Glacier (0-3-0) in the Hartland Arrowhead Tournament at the Mullett Center in Merton. Anika Einbeck added a goal and two assists for the Fury.
Beloit Memorial also lost to the Appleton Xavier co-op on Saturday, 7-2.