AREA HOCKEY PREVIEW
BOYS RANKINGS
1, Verona; 2, Sun Prairie; 3, Waunakee; 4, Madison Edgewood; 5, Middleton; 6, Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells; 7, Janesville Craig co-op; 8, Sauk Prairie co-op.
THINGS TO WATCH
Divvying up: For the first time, the WIAA boys hockey tournament will split this year into two divisions. Division 1 will include the 51 largest programs, enrollment-wise — including the total enrollment of all schools involved in each co-operative program. The remaining 32 programs will compete in Division 2. Each division will send four teams to the state tournament, set for March 5, 6 and 7 at the Alliant Energy Center. “With the new structure of the state playoffs, we expect we can make a deep run … We’ve never sent a team to the state tournament, and we think we have the potential to do that this season,” said Waunakee coach Eric Olson, whose team will compete in Division 2. Three programs — Madison Edgewood, University School of Milwaukee and Green Bay Notre Dame — opted to “play up” as Division 1 programs when their enrollments would have allowed them to play in Division 2.
Ins and outs: A couple of the area’s would-be top players are no longer playing high school hockey. Madison Edgewood lost Thomas Weis to the United States Hockey League’s Madison Capitols, and Verona’s leading scorer last year, Mack Keryluk, is spending the winter playing junior hockey with the Jamestown Rebels in New York state. On the other hand, senior Joe O’Reilly has made an instant impact with the Middleton boys after transferring in from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois.
Simple goal for new coaches: New coach Brian Loeck takes over a Madison La Follette/East program that went 3-20 last year and hasn’t earned a Big Eight Conference victory since beating Madison Memorial on Jan. 31, 2012. “I feel that toward the end of the year, we might surprise a couple of teams and pull out the first conference win in a long time,” Loeck said. DeForest also has a new coaching staff, led by Brent Richter, and plans to escape from the cellar of the Badger North Conference after going 0-10-0 in the league last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOYS
Kaden Brunson, sr., F, Sun Prairie: Earned honorable mention All-Big Eight honors last season, totaling 47 points on 18 goals and 29 assists. Called “our heart and soul” by Sun Prairie coach Chris Finkler, Brunson led the Cardinals to a 21-5-0 season and a spot in the WIAA sectional final, where they lost to eventual state runner-up Verona.
Drew Christianson, jr., D, Waunakee: One of four returning defensemen for the Warriors, giving the crew “the potential to be a very good defensive unit,” according to coach Eric Olson. Tallied 11 goals and 10 assists last season. Will be a key in Waunakee’s goal to unseat the two-time defending Badger North Conference champ Reedsburg co-op.
Kaden Grant, jr., GK, Verona: Coach Joel Marshall calls his junior netminder “one of the state’s top goaltenders” after he made 582 saves at a .912 percentage clip and averaged 2.42 goals allowed per game. Grant was a first-team All-Big Eight and honorable mention All-State pick.
Ian Hedican, jr., GK, Madison West: Tabbed “a top goalkeeper in the (Big Eight) Conference” by Regents coach Steve Libert, Hedican recorded 59 saves last season at a .911 clip and a 2.54 goals-against average.
Devon Huie, sr., D, Madison West: Has been “manning the blueline for multiple years” for the Regents, coach Steve Libert said. Earned second-team All-Big Eight honors last year, tallying eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points.
Riley Jelinek, sr., F, Sauk Prairie: Jelinek led the state in scoring last season, notching 33 goals and 46 assists for 79 points. He unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference and All-State honorable mention honors last year, and already has nine points through the Eagles’ first two games of this season.
Isaac Nett, so., F, Waunakee: Missed all but one game during his freshman season due to injury, and then spent the fall season playing on Team Wisconsin. Coach Eric Olson said he is back at 100 percent and “is on the radar of several USHL teams … and hasn’t played a full high school season yet.”
Grant Newcomer, sr., F, McFarland: Produced 30 goals and added 31 assists for 61 points, leading the Spartans to a tie for second place in the Badger South Conference and earning All-Badger South second-team honors.
Cooper Oakes, so., GK, Reedsburg co-op: Earned unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference honors last year, helping the Cheavers earn a repeat conference title with 488 saves on a .917 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average.
Joe O’Reilly, sr., F, Middleton: A transfer from New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., O’Reilly played most recently with the Madison Capitols 18-and-younger team. The 6-foot, 183-pounder scored three goals in eight fall games with the Capitols 18U team.
Cale Rufenacht, sr., F, Verona: Earned second-team All-Big Eight and honorable mention All-State honors last year, scoring 20 goals and adding 32 assists for the WIAA state semifinalist Wildcats.
Payton Stauffacher, sr., D, Monroe co-op: Earned second-team All-Badger South honors for the Cheesemakers, notching nine goals and 15 assists last year.
Aidan Wright, jr., GK, Beloit Memorial: At 6 feet, 4 inches and 245 pounds, Wright gives the Purple Knights a tough presence in goal. Made 1,073 saves at a .892 clip last year, allowing 5.65 goals per game, and earned second-team All-Big Eight honors.
CONFERENCE CAPSULES
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conf., Overall
Reedsburg co-op: 9-0-1, 17-4-2
Waunakee: 7-2-0, 16-7-0
Sauk Prairie co-op: 4-5-1, 13-9-1
Beaver Dam: 4-5-0, 12-8-2
Baraboo/Portage: 4-6-0, 7-16-0
DeForest: 0-10-0, 4-18-0
Top WIAA tournament performances: Reedsburg lost 6-0 to Onalaska in a sectional final; Sauk Prairie lost 8-1 to Onalaska in a sectional semifinal.
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Riley Jelinek, sr., F, Sauk Prairie co-op; Drew Christianson, jr., D, Waunakee; Cooper Oakes, so., G, Reedsburg co-op.
Second team: Daniel Smolen, sr., F, Beaver Dam; Camden Desroches, sr., F, Sauk Prairie co-op; Danny Reis, jr., F, Waunakee; Willy Hanson, sr., D, Sauk Prairie co-op; Hunter Beck, sr., G, Waunakee.
Honorable mention: Thomas Pfaff, sr., F, Reedsburg co-op; Luna Larson, so., D, Baraboo/Portage; Connor Schyvinck, jr., D, Reedsburg co-op; Hakan Peterson, so., D, Sauk Prairie co-op; Dane Hinz, sr., G, Baraboo/Portage.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Waunakee; 2, Reedsburg co-op; 3, Sauk Prairie co-op.
TEAM CAPSULES
Waunakee Warriors
Eric Olson enters his 12th year as coach of the Warriors with 20 returning letterwinners, including five returning starters. Returning goalkeepers are seniors Hunter Beck and Ben Luebke, and returning defensemen are senior Magnus Sheridan, junior Drew Christianson (18 points last year) and sophomores Mac Reed (18 points) and Alex Dull. “We have the potential to be a very good defensive unit, and we have a couple guys that aren’t afraid to join the rush and lead some offense as well.” Olson expects big things from sophomore forward Isaac Nett, who missed most of last year after suffering a broken collarbone in the second game of the season. Senior Tyler Hoffman (nine points), Juniors Danny Reis (15 points) and Steven Pasinato and sophomore Pavel Rettig each saw lots of varsity time at forward last season.
Reedsburg co-op Cheavers
Last year, the Cheavers lost to Onalaska in a sectional final, just missing a WIAA state tournament berth. Coach Neil Mattson, in his 23rd year, has a strong core of talent among its 12 returning letterwinners, along with what the coach calls “one of the best incoming classes of freshmen and sophomores this season.” Key returnees are senior forward Thomas Pfaff (13 goals, 29 assists last year), junior forward Danny Ely (11 goals, 19 assists), junior defenseman Connor Schyvinck (six goals, 12 assists) and one of the state’s top goaltenders in senior Cooper Oakes (.917 save percentage, 2.01 goals-against average). New to the program after playing junior hockey in past seasons are sophomores John Thrasher and Clayton Pfaff. Other experienced returning forward are senior Nick Horzewski, Alex Kruser and Ben Fish, sophomore Trevor Slaght; sophomore Caden Jacobson saw time at a defenseman spot last year.
Sauk Prairie co-op Eagles
Senior forward Riley Jelinek led the state in scoring last year, scoring 33 goals and adding 46 assists for 79 points. He was a unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference pick and an All-State honorable mention choice last season, and didn’t waste any time this year, scoring four goals in a season-opening victory over Stoughton. He’ll be joined on the front line by senior Camden Desroches, who scored 29 goals and 60 points last year and earned second-team all-league honors.
Beaver Dam Golden Beavers
Coach Jose Matomoros’ team returns 16 letterwinners, including three starters, led by second-team All-Badger North forward Daniel Smolen, a senior who had 17 goals and 21 assists last year). Also back are senior forward Ben Cremers (15 goals, 16 assists), junior forward Wesley Biel (nine goals, six assists) and junior forward Riley Vander Hoeven (10 goals, 10 assists). “We will look to those guys to be our physical and offensive forces this season.” Junior goaltender Kirk Davis had 157 saves and junior goaltender Noah Bones had 28 saves last year. “I am confident we can finish in the top half of the Badger North for the first time,” Matomoros said.
Baraboo/Portage Thunderbirds
David Clark will enter his first year as coach of the Thunderbirds with 14 letterwinners returning including two captains, Cameron Logan and George Fitzwilliams. Back is Dane Hinz, an all-conference honorable mention goalkeeper last year. It will be Hinz’s third year in the net. Returning defenseman George Fitzwilliams (three points last year) and Luna Larson (six points) will lead the defense. “The Badger North is always a fairly open conference with a few teams having a shot to win it any given year,” Clark said. “I believe we can find our way into that battle.” Alongside Logan, Campbell Koseor (16 points) and Josh Beale (13 points) look to improve upon the Thunderbirds’ fifth-place finish from a year ago.
DeForest Norskies
First-year coach Brian Richter says his Norskies are embarking on a rebuilding process. “The last two years, Norski teams didn’t have very successful seasons, and this year’s players plan to change that,” Richter said. Keys to the season will be the goaltending of senior Joe Brethouwer, the attack of senior forwards Nick Garnell and Isaac Knutson, and senior defensemen Jackson Elsing, Mitchel Thompson, Kody Kuchar, Tanner Wright and Maxwell Rehlinger, Richter said. Talented underclassmen Bobby Shaw, Carson Richter, Bryce Jacobsen and Finn Melchior join the list of 11 returning letterwinners.
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conf., Overall
Madison Edgewood: 10-1-0, 15-8-0
McFarland: 9-3-0, 16-5-1
Oregon: 9-3-0, 11-10-0
Monona Grove: 6-6-0, 9-15-0
Stoughton: 4-8-0, 7-16-0
Monroe: 2-9-0, 8-15-0
Milton/Fort Atkinson: 1-11-0, 7-16-0
Top WIAA tournament performances: No Badger South team advanced to sectional play last year.
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Grant Newcomer, sr., F, McFarland; Payton Stauffacher, sr., D, Monroe.
Second team: Drew Lenz, sr., F, Madison Edgewood; Brody Hlavacek, sr., F, Stoughton; Luke Hessenauer, jr., D, Milton.
Honorable mention: Cody Menzel, so., F, Madison Edgewood; Jack Bartzen, sr., F, McFarland; Adam Franken, jr., F, Oregon; Laszlo Orosz, sr., F, Oregon; Nathan Walker, jr., D, Madison Edgewood; Heath Bear, sr., G, Monroe.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Madison Edgewood; 2, McFarland; 3, Oregon.
TEAM CAPSULES
Madison Edgewood Crusaders
Edgewood, winner of the last 10 Badger South titles, is again the favorite this year. Returning to the Crusaders are senior forward Drew Lenz, who made the All-Badger South second team; sophomore forward Cody Menzel, an honorable mention pick; and junior defenseman Nathan Walker, also an honorable mention pick. Thomas Weis made the All-Badger South Conference and All-City first team and earned All-State honorable mention last year, but will skip his senior season in order to play with the United States Hockey League’s Madison Capitols.
McFarland Spartans
The Spartans return each of last year’s top four scorers, all seniors this season. Forward Grant Newcomer totaled 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points last season, Jack Bartzen had 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points; Max Binger totaled eight goals and 19 assists for 27 points and Jack McGinn had 13 goals and six assists for 19 points. Last year’s top backup in goal, senior August Hoel, returns after giving up 2.36 goals per game with a .908 save percentage last season.
Oregon Panthers
Coach Larry Clemens’ Panthers hope to challenge for the top spot in the conference. A group of 10 returning letterwinners is led by two forwards who earned all-conference honorable mention last season, junior Adam Franken (11 goals, 23 assists) and senior Laszlo Orosz (nine goals, 18 assists). Also back is junior goaltender Colton Dailey (.886 save percentage, 2.91 goals-against average), seniors Nick Brian, Ben Wiedholz and Parker Schmidt, junior Ben Outhouse and sophomores Kaden Peterson and Joe Roemer.
Monona Grove Silver Eagles
David Kinsler has coached the Silver Eagles for 29 years, and this year’s squad has five seniors among the 33 players in the program. “(With) lots of youth (we) need younger players to step up to compete,” the coach said. Back are two of last year’s top four scorers: Seniors Sebastian Karns-Bingham (14 goals, seven assists) and Keaton Straka (six goals, 13 assists). Returning in goal is senior Andrew Gilbertson (569 saves, 5.35 goals-against average).
Stoughton Vikings
Brett Quale, an assistant coach with the program last year, takes over as head coach and has 13 players back from last year’s 7-16 team. Senior forward Brody Hlavacek made a major impact last year, tallying a team-high 27 goals and adding nine assists to earn second-team all-conference honors. Also back are senior forwards James Hanson (10 goals, six assists), Jared Bauer, Parker Milbauer and Nolen Custer, and junior forward Dustin Woelke (six goals, six assists). Senior Quinn Ziemann steps into the top goaltender role after posting a .823 save percentage last year.
Milton/Fort Atkinson Red Hawks
Coach Steve Zartman enters his second year on am optimistic note, as 15 letterwinners and 10 starters return from a team that earned the first WIAA tournament win in program history last season. The Red Hawks started 3-11, but went 5-6 to close the season. Defense will be a strong suit, anchored by senior captain Jakob Snow and junior Luke Hessenauer, a second-team All-Badger pick last year.
Monroe Cheesemakers
Coach Barry Einbeck’s Cheesemakers have plenty of parts in place to power a move up in the Badger South standings: The team’s top 11 scorers from last season all return. That list is led by defenseman Payton Stauffacher (nine goals, 15 assists, 24 points) and forward Cooper Dreyfus (nine goals, nine assists, 18 points). Among the other returnees are forwards Hayden Roth and Colton O’Connor and defenseman Jared Dillon. Also back is goalkeeper Heath Bear, who had a 3.74 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage last year.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Team: Conf., Overall
Verona: 13-1-0, 17-5-2
Sun Prairie: 11-2-0, 19-4-0
Madison West: 9-5-0, 16-6-2
Middleton: 8-6-0, 14-9-1
Madison Memorial: 6-8-0, 13-11-0
Janesville Craig/Parker: 5-8-0, 10-12-0
Beloit Memorial co-op: 2-11-0, 5-17-0
Madison La Follette/East: 0-13-0, 3-19-0
Top WIAA tournament performances: Verona advanced to the semifinals of the WIAA state tournament before losing to eventual champion University School of Milwaukee, 5-0. Verona beat Sun Prairie in a sectional final, 4-3, and Middleton in a sectional semifinal. Sun Prairie beat Madison West in a sectional semifinal. Janesville Craig lost to eventual state qualifier Waukesha North in a sectional semifinal.
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Kaden Grant, jr., G, Verona.
Second team: Cale Rufenacht, sr., F, Verona; Devin Huie, sr., D, Madison West; Aidan Wright, jr., G, Beloit Memorial co-op.
Honorable mention: Kaden Brunson, sr., Sun Prairie; Walker Haessig, jr., F, Verona; Nick Johnson, jr., D, Sun Prairie; Nathan Jurrens, jr., D, Verona; Beckett Frey, sr., D, Madison West; Ian Hedican, jr., G, Madison West; Luigi Pugliese, jr., G, Middleton.
COACHES’ FAVORITES
1, Verona; 2, Sun Prairie; 3, Middleton.
TEAM CAPSULES
Verona Wildcats
Coach Joel Marshall said key graduation losses, plus the decision of senior forward Mack Keryluk, a first-team All-State pick last year, to play junior hockey in New York State, means that new players will have to take on leadership roles for the Wildcats. As usual, the Wildcats aren’t short on talented players ready to make the move up. Senior forward Cale Rufenacht (20 goals, 32 assists last year) earned honorable mention All-State honors last season, as did junior goalkeeper Kaden Grant (.912 save percentage, 2.42 goals per game). Other forwards are senior Ryan Ritter (nine goals, nine assists), juniors Walker Haessig (20 goals, 19 assists) and Leo Renlund (20 goals, 19 assists). Top defensemen are senior Keegan Lindell and juniors Nathan Jurrens, Josh Osting and Cale Moioffer.
Sun Prairie Cardinals
Three of last year’s top four scorers were lost to graduation, including 64-point scorer Benett Halbleib. But the Cardinals have high hopes to challenge in the conference behind the offensive production of senior forward Kaden Brunson (17 goals, 26 assists, 43 points), junior defenseman Nick Johnson (four goals, 19 assists, 23 points) and senior forward Carter Watters (17 goals, six assists, 23 points). Last year’s top backup goalkeeper, senior Alex Liegel, also returns after allowing no goals and making 31 saves in 102 minutes last season.
Middleton Cardinals
Coach Steffon Walby’s Cardinals took fourth in the Big Eight and went 14-9-1 overall last year, but lost seven of last year’s top eight scorers to graduation. The addition of Joe O’Reilly, a transfer from Illinois, has produced six goals and three assists in the Cardinals’ first five games. Returnee Brian Frusciante tallied four goals and an assist in a Saturday victory over Janesville. Brooks Kalscheur has tallied eight points so far, and defenseman Noah Ehrhardt has four assists. Last year’s No. 2 goaltender, Noah Hogan, has stepped into the starting role after giving up 2.14 goals per game on a .908 save percentage last season.
Madison West Regents
The Regents must find a way to replace the production of All-Area Player of the Year and All-State first-team pick Drake Baldwin. Junior Ian Hedican was named the first-team goalkeeper on the All-City team and was an honorable mention All-Big Eight pick. Senior defensemen Devin Huie and Beckett Frey both made the All-City second team, and Frey earned All-Big Eight honorable mention.
Madison Memorial Spartans
Coach Jon Spencer, a Memorial grad, is in his 15th year as the program’s coach. A dozen letterwinners return, including three starters, and the roster features 12 seniors. “(We) return both goalies from last year, two skilled defensemen and a number of experienced forwards,” Spencer said. “We believe we will be competitive with everyone we play.” The top returning scorers are sophomore forward Sam Contrucci (25 points), senior forward Jack Faulkner (24 points) and senior forward Derek Buckalew (18 points). Faulkner earned All-City honorable mention last season, as did sophomore goaltender Tyler Kreft and senior defenseman Yoann Gomez.
Janesville Craig/Parker Bluebirds
The Bluebirds return 13 letterwinners from a year ago, but lost Ben Coulter to graduation. The second-team All-Big Eight selection led the team a year ago with 42 points. Defenseman AJ Russotto played a handful of games his sophomore year before spending last season with the Milwaukee Junior Admirals U16 team. “(AJ Russotto) has a chance to be one of the top defensemen in the conference,” head coach John Mauermann said. Russotto’s experience could help shore up the first defensive line with fellow senior Dylan McGuire. Senior forward Conor Joyce returns as the only consistent threat for the Bluebirds offensive attack with 26 points last year.
Madison La Follette/East Lakers
The Lakers have a new coach in Brian Loeck, who spent 10 years on the staff at DeForest. Despite 12 returning letterwinners, the roster is young, with three sophomores, two freshmen and a junior manning forward spots and one senior and two juniors on defense. Senior defenseman Ben Roloff “will log a lot of ice time this year, both on full-strength and special teams,” Loeck said. Sophomore forward Martin Brusoe scored three of his six goals in the final three games last year. Other players to watch are senior goalkeeper Easton Seifert and sophomore forward Inde Abresch. Jasper Nettleton and Rauan Pritchard also were starters last season.
Beloit Memorial co-op Purple Knights
Coach Kurt Buchs’ Purple Knights are hoping for a move up after going 5-17-0 last season. A key starting point is junior goaltender Aiden Wright, a second-team All-Big Eight honoree last year (1,016 saves, .890 save percentage, 5.68 goals-against average). Top scorers Kyle Hanaman and Sean McMillan have graduated, junior Aden Cobbs had seven goals last season. Among other returnees are senior Tyler Harrington, junior Sean McCarthy and sophomores Ryan Wirth and Alec Bishop.
GIRLS HOCKEY
AREA RANKINGS
1, Beloit Memorial co-op; 2, Sun Prairie co-op; 3, Middleton co-op.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Abby Ahlborn, sr., F, Middleton co-op: Earned first-team All-Badger Conference honors after tallying nine goals and seven assists for the Metro Lynx. The Middleton senior already has four goals and four assists this season.
Josie Dragoo, sr., D, Middleton co-op: A Madison Edgewood senior, Dragoo notched a goal and four assists last year while patrolling the blue line for the Metro Lynx. Earned first-team All-Badger Conference honors.
Anika Einbeck, jr., F, Beloit Memorial co-op: A junior from Monroe, Einbeck scored 22 goals and added 14 assists while earning first-team All-Badger honors for the league champion Rock County Fury. Already has seven goals and eight assists in four games this season.
Alyssa Knauf, jr., F, Beloit Memorial co-op: Knauf, who attends Albany High School, earned first-team All-Badger honors last year, producing 18 goals and 17 assists for 35 points. Already has six goals and six assists this season.
Zephryn Jager, sr., F, Sun Prairie co-op: A left-hander who attends Madison La Follette, Jager tallied 11 goals and 23 assists and earned All-Badger Conference first-team honors while leading the Cap City Cougars to the WIAA state semifinals last year.
Mackenzie Rosin, sr., D, Sun Prairie co-op: The Sun Prairie senior, a four-year varsity regular who shoots left-handed, earned first-team All-Badger honors and totaled eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points last season.
TEAM CAPSULES
BADGER CONFERENCE
2018-2019 STANDINGS
Program: Conf., Overall
Beloit Memorial co-op: 8-0-2, 13-9-2
Sun Prairie co-op: 7-1-1, 12-7-3
Middleton co-op: 5-4-1, 9-12-2
Viroqua co-op: 5-6-0, 9-11-0
Stoughton co-op: 3-7-0, 7-14-0
Baraboo co-op: 0-10-0, 1-15-0
Top WIAA tournament performance: The Sun Prairie co-op lost to the eventual state champion Appleton Xavier co-op, 3-1, in a state tournament semifinal after ousting the Badger Conference champ Rock County Fury in a sectional final.
ALL-CONFERENCE RETURNEES
First team: Anika Einbeck, jr., F, Beloit Memorial co-op; Alyssa Knauf, so., F, Beloit Memorial co-op; Zephryn Jager, sr., F, Sun Prairie co-op; Mack Rosin, sr., D, Sun Prairie co-op; Abigail Severson, sr., GK, Viroqua co-op.
Second team: Haley Knauf, sr., F, Beloit Memorial co-op; Lizzie Patton, sr., D, Baraboo co-op.
Honorable mention: Olivia Cronin, so., Beloit Memorial co-op; Camryn McKersie, so., Middleton co-op; Hailie Hefel, jr., Stoughton co-op; Paige Nelson, sr., Stoughton co-op; Amanda Bauer, jr., Sun Prairie co-op; Erin Simonson, jr., Viroqua co-op.
TEAM CAPSULES
Beloit Memorial co-op (Rock County Fury)
The Fury won the program’s first conference championship last year, but missed out on what would have been a second consecutive state berth with its sectional loss to Sun Prairie. Conference scoring champion Maggy Henschler, top defenseman Dani Heitsman and top goaltender McKaylie Buescher also have graduated. Alyssa Knauf (27 goals last year) and Haley Knauf (26 goals) return. The two have already combined for 29 points in the Fury’s first five games, but the scoring lead is held by Anika Einbeck (seven goals, 10 assists, 17 points).
Sun Prairie co-op (Cap City Cougars)
Coach Jeff Thornton’s team finished second in the Badger Conference last year, but ousted the champion Beloit Memorial co-op (Rock County Fury) in a sectional final before falling to the eventual champion Appleton Xavier co-op in a state semifinal. Thornton said the Cougars return “a core group of veteran players on offense, defense and in the net, and add some exciting new players to the mix.” The senior-heavy lineup includes first-team All-Badger honorees Zephryn Jager at forward and Mack Rosin at defenseman. Junior Amanda Bauer earned honorable mention. Jager led the team last year with 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points. Bauer had 14 goals and eight assists for 22 points, and Rosin tallied eight goals and seven assists for 15 points. Taylor Knox is back in goal after allowing 2.12 goals per game with a .893 save percentage in 20 games last year.
Middleton co-op (Metro Lynx)
In his second season with the Metro Lynx, coach Mike McKersie expects to be much more competitive this year. Middleton returns 17 letterwinners, seven of them starters. Abby Ahlborn and Josie Dragoo are senior captains and “the backbone of this young team,'' McKersie said, adding that their leadership will be relied upon heavily. Two new senior additions, Sydney Raaths and Hannah Kolpien, could provide a needed scoring boost. Juniors Jenna Culp and Ava Downing will round out the defense with Dragoo. Goalkeeper Camryn McKersie, the coach’s daughter, produced a .920 save percentage. Her first win came against Brookfield Central co-op, in which she had 65 saves. Camryn is descended from a long line of goalies, including her father who played for UW-Eau Claire, her uncle J.P. who played for Boston University, and her sister Sydney who played at UW-Eau Claire. Eight incoming underclassmen have a chance to make a big impact this season, including Kaya Pelton-Byce, who descends from John Byce, a former NCAA champion at the University of Wisconsin, and Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton, and is a sister to current Badger Ty Pelton-Byce.
Baraboo co-op (Badger Lightning)
Coach Rick Capener said numbers are up with the Baraboo co-op, with 16 players on the roster. That will allow the Lightning to run three lines, a key point in the team’s hope to end a run that shows the team with only one victory in their last 38 games, including a 1-16 record last year. Capener is back after stepping down as coach in 2017. Last year’s top goaltender, Natalie Buss, is studying abroad this season. The offensive leaders will be seniors Kaylee Engel, Allison Knull, Ellie Goethel and Baylee Babcock; top defenders will be seniors Emily Patton and Jordann Meinhardt and sophomore Carson Blosenski.
Stoughton co-op (Icebergs)
Coach Matt Gallagher’s program will be led by junior forwards Aeryl Olson and Taylor Nisius, junior defenseman Kelsey Waldner and junior forward Paige Nelson. The team has 13 returning letterwinners and lost five starters to graduation. A big defensive lift should come from junior Hailie Hefel, and junior forwards Nelson, Brynn Weaver, Nisius and Olson are the top returning scorers from last year. Sophomore forwards Sydney Schipper and Hannah Weber should contribute.