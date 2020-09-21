Prep hockey notes: Madison La Follette/East boys hockey team turns to Andrea Missureli as new coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrea Missureli has been named the new coach for the Madison La Follette/Madison East boys hockey team, according to an announcement from the two schools Monday.

And that, the schools said, might make her the first female head coach of a boys hockey team in the state, after a check was made with the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.

“This may be true, and it hasn’t been 100% confirmed, but if it is, this is something that we can be proud of,” Madison La Follette athletic director Tim Rockhold said in a statement. “But we also have the right coach and a good one at that. Female coaches of male sports are nothing new at La Follette. We have tradition and you only have to look at (longtime tennis coach) Nan Perschon for that.”

Missureli accepted an offer to coach the Lakers once athletic play resumes in the Madison Metropolitan School District. The Madison school district isn’t competing in fall sports due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Missureli has been associated with hockey coaching since 2005. She previously was an assistant with the Lakers and also with the Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op, according to a release.