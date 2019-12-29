Prep hockey: Middleton Metro Lynx girls beat Stevens Point co-op for Culver's Cup title

The Middleton Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op won the Culver’s Cup tournament championship on Sunday, breaking a tie with two third-period goals in a 3-1 victory over the Stevens Point co-op at Madison Ice Arena.
Rachel Mirwald and Grace Bonnell scored the third-period goals for Middleton (8-2-0) after a second-period tally by Sydney Raaths that was matched by Lauryn Broecker for the Valley Union (5-5-0).
Lauren Johnson delivered two assists and Raaths, Mia Goetzke and Jenna Culp had one each for the Metro Lynx, who peppered Stevens Point with 47 shots. Metro Lynx goalie Camryn McKersie made 11 saves.
Sun Prairie co-op 2,
River Falls co-op 1 (OT)
In the Culver’s Cup third-place game, Riley Ledford scored less than four minutes into overtime to give the Cap City Cougars (10-1-0) a come-from-behind victory over the St. Croix Valley Fusion (8-4-0). Audrey Wood tied the score on an assist from Zephryn Jagerat 5:40 of the third period. Olivia Thompson assisted on the game-winner. Bella Rasmuson scored in the second period for River Falls. Cap City goalie Lexi Holman turned back 37 shots.
Boys
You have free articles remaining.
Onalaska co-op 5,
Madison Memorial 0
The Hilltoppers (8-2-1) opened a 3-0 lead after the first period and shut out the Spartans (4-7-1) in the Culver’s Cup boys championship game at Madison Ice Arena. Carter Stobb scored twice and Brennan Mason had a goal and an assist for the winners. Onalaska out-shot Memorial, 63-18.
Madison West 3,
Baldwin-Woodville co-op 0
Devin Huie and Eric Horein scored goals in the first period and Warner Frey scored in the second to give the Regents (3-6-0) a shutout victory over the Blackhawks (2-5-1) in the Culver’s Cup fifth-place game. Ian Hedican made 24 saves to preserve the shutout despite 10 West penalties for 31 minutes.
Monona Grove 4,
Oshkosh North co-op 1
The Silver Eagles (3-2-0) scored the game’s first four goals and beat the Ice Hawks (1-7-0) in the Culver’s Cup seventh-place game at Hartmeyer Ice Arena. Keaton Straka scored three times in the first period and Dan Hawker had a second-period goal. Andrew Gilbertson made 42 saves for the Silver Eagles.