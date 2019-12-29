Prep hockey: Middleton Metro Lynx girls beat Stevens Point co-op for Culver's Cup title

The Middleton Metro Lynx girls hockey co-op won the Culver’s Cup tournament championship on Sunday, breaking a tie with two third-period goals in a 3-1 victory over the Stevens Point co-op at Madison Ice Arena.

Rachel Mirwald and Grace Bonnell scored the third-period goals for Middleton (8-2-0) after a second-period tally by Sydney Raaths that was matched by Lauryn Broecker for the Valley Union (5-5-0).

Lauren Johnson delivered two assists and Raaths, Mia Goetzke and Jenna Culp had one each for the Metro Lynx, who peppered Stevens Point with 47 shots. Metro Lynx goalie Camryn McKersie made 11 saves.

Sun Prairie co-op 2,

River Falls co-op 1 (OT)

In the Culver’s Cup third-place game, Riley Ledford scored less than four minutes into overtime to give the Cap City Cougars (10-1-0) a come-from-behind victory over the St. Croix Valley Fusion (8-4-0). Audrey Wood tied the score on an assist from Zephryn Jagerat 5:40 of the third period. Olivia Thompson assisted on the game-winner. Bella Rasmuson scored in the second period for River Falls. Cap City goalie Lexi Holman turned back 37 shots.

Boys

