Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE THROUGH TONIGHT AND EARLY TUESDAY... .AN AREA OF FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT. EXPECT SLICK SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND SURFACES. SOME OF THIS MAY LINGER INTO THE MORNING HOURS ON TUESDAY AFFECTING THE MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THIS COULD IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&