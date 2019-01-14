Past the midpoint of her junior season, forward Zephryn Jager and the Cap City Cougars girls hockey team are braced for the toughest part of the schedule.
But then, Jager is no stranger to the daily grind.
It starts every day when she finishes school at Madison La Follette and makes the 40-minute round trip to The Ice Pond at Waunakee for her daily practice session with the Cap City Cougars co-operative program — which is led by Sun Prairie but also includes players from La Follette, Madison East, Waunakee and DeForest.
“It definitely helps me manage my time better,” Jager said. “It keeps me motivated because I know I have to stick to my schedule to get everything done and be present here at practice as well.”
Jager, who until this year competed in the fall for the La Follette girls swimming team, finds she has to micro-manage her schoolwork in order to meet her busy schedule.
But then, she always has another Jager nearby when she’s on the ice. Her sister, Jenna, plays goaltender for the Cap City Cougars — and their father, Mike Jager, is a top assistant coach with the team.
So far, it’s all working out for the Jagers. The team is 6-5-3 overall, with three of the losses coming against state-ranked opponents and another coming against Chisago Lakes, Minnesota, in the Schwan’s Cup holiday tournament in Blaine, Minnesota.
That start, which includes with a 4-0-1 record in Badger Conference play, has the Cougars ranked ninth in the most recent WisconsinPrepHockey.net rankings.
And the left-handed Jager leads the Cougars on offense, producing seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points, fourth-best among conference players.
As the regular season winds down, the Cougars will prepare for the WIAA postseason — where they hope to earn what would be a third straight trip to the WIAA state tournament. Last year, the team brought home the state runner-up trophy, falling 3-1 to the Eau Claire North co-op in the championship game.
In a 3-2 semifinal victory over the Fond du Lac Warbirds co-op last year, Jager delivered the game-winning goal in overtime.
Amanda Bauer, a sophomore forward with the Cougars, knew Zephryn would be the team’s leader this year. Together, Bauer and Jager have had a hand in 20 of the Cougars’ 38 goals this season.
“I didn’t know her at all last year, but now we’ve played together for a year and on three different teams,” said Bauer, who led the Cougars in scoring last year and has nine goals and seven assists this season. “I like the way she plays and how much she’s more of like a team player.”
Cougars coach Jeff Thornton has seen the chemistry build between the two, both on and off the ice. “They are both unselfish players that get as much satisfaction with setting up a nice goal as they do by scoring it themselves,” Thornton said.
“Amanda is a quiet leader and leads by example ... she tries to outwork every player in practices and is always one of the first players to volunteer to help when it’s needed.”
Thornton said the best part of the Jagers’ family dynamic during practices and games is it’s entirely free of excitement.
“The Jager family does a really nice job of leaving the family drama at the ice rink door,” Thornton said. “When they are at the rink, they are teammates, players and coaches.”