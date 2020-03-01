Prep girls hockey: Seedings, pairings set for WIAA state tournament

It's a brand new thing for the Middleton Metro Lynx girls hockey co-operative team.

The Metro Lynx, a co-op program between Middleton, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West and Verona, earned its first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament with a 3-0 victory on Friday over their arch rivals, the Sun Prairie co-op known as the Cap City Cougars.

The boys and girls state tournaments will run Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center.

Not only did Friday's victory give the state second-ranked Metro Lynx a 2-1 edge over the fifth-ranked Cap City Cougars in season matchups, it propelled the Middleton co-op into the No. 1 seeding in the four-team state tournament field.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, the Metro Lynx (23-3-0) will meet another Badger Conference rival — Beloit Memorial's Rock County Fury co-op (18-8-0) — in a state semifinal.

The Beloit Memorial co-op includes Albany, Brodhead, Clinton, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lena-Winslow (Ill.), Milton, Monroe, Orangeville (Ill.) and Beloit Turner.

The Fury made its only previous state trip in 2016.