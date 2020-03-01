You are the owner of this article.
Prep girls hockey: Seedings, pairings set for WIAA state tournament
Prep girls hockey: Seedings, pairings set for WIAA state tournament

Prep girls hockey photo: Middleton's Grace Bonnell, Sydney Raaths celebrate

Middleton Co-op's Grace Bonnell (9) and Sydney Raaths celebrate an uncontested goal against Sun Prairie Co-op during the third period of a WIAA girls hockey sectional final at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Feb. 28, 2020. Metro Lynx won 3-0 over the Cap City Cougars. (Photo © Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

It's a brand new thing for the Middleton Metro Lynx girls hockey co-operative team.

The Metro Lynx, a co-op program between Middleton, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West and Verona, earned its first-ever trip to the WIAA state tournament with a 3-0 victory on Friday over their arch rivals, the Sun Prairie co-op known as the Cap City Cougars.

The boys and girls state tournaments will run Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center.

Not only did Friday's victory give the state second-ranked Metro Lynx a 2-1 edge over the fifth-ranked Cap City Cougars in season matchups, it propelled the Middleton co-op into the No. 1 seeding in the four-team state tournament field.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, the Metro Lynx (23-3-0) will meet another Badger Conference rival — Beloit Memorial's Rock County Fury co-op (18-8-0) — in a state semifinal.

The Beloit Memorial co-op includes Albany, Brodhead, Clinton, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Lena-Winslow (Ill.), Milton, Monroe, Orangeville (Ill.) and Beloit Turner.

The Fury made its only previous state trip in 2016.

The winner will advance to Saturday's noon championship game against either the second-seeded Appleton Xavier co-op (20-7-0), the Fox Cities Stars, or third-seeded Hudson (13-12-1).

The Fox Cities Stars beat Hudson, 6-5 in two overtimes, in last year's championship game.

The Beloit Memorial co-op split its two regular-season games against the Metro Lynx, including a 3-2 road victory on Feb. 1.  

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thursday’s semifinals

4 p.m.: (1) Middleton co-op (23-3-0) vs. (4) Beloit Memorial co-op (18-8-0)

About 6:15 p.m.: (2) Appleton Xavier co-op (20-7-0) vs. (3) Hudson (13-12-1)

Saturday’s final

About noon: Semifinal winners meet.

