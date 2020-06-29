Prep girls hockey: Brenna Weber named new coach of Sun Prairie's Cap City Cougars

Upon graduation from Mankato State, Weber moved to Madison and volunteered with the Cap City Cougars while also helping with camps, youth programs and community teams.

“I am looking forward to this next step with the Cap City Cougars,” Weber said in the news release.

Nee said: “Brenna has a sports psychology background and excels in connecting and communicating with the student-athletes in our program. She brings in a student-centered approach and understands how to build leaders and a positive team atmosphere in her program.

“She is well-respected by our athletes, coaching staffs and families. Brenna is extremely excited to get started and I can’t wait for her to be able to implement her vision.”

Last year’s team went 21-5-0 overall and tied the Middleton Metro Lynx and Beloit Memorial Rock County Fury for the Badger Conference title.

The state second-ranked Metro Lynx eliminated the fifth-ranked Cap City Cougars in a sectional final, 3-0.

Eighteen players on last season’s Cap City Cougars roster were underclassmen, though 10 seniors have graduated. The team’s No. 2 and No. 3 scorers, Amanda Bauer and Lauren Bliefernecht, will be seniors in 2020-2021.