Prep boys hockey: Seedings, pairings set for WIAA state tournament

They're back for more.

Coach Joel Marshall's Verona boys hockey team, ranked fifth in Division 1 after winning the Big Eight Conference title, earned its third consecutive WIAA state tournament appearance with a 5-2 victory over Madison Edgewood in a sectional final on Saturday.

The Wildcats (23-4-0) were seeded third in the four-team field, and will take on second-seeded Chippewa Falls (23-4-0) in a state semifinal at about 12:15 p.m. Friday on the ice of Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center.

The winner will go up against either top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (24-1-1) or fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee (20-6-1), the defending champion, in the final at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Verona has not met the Cardinals this season, though they have split two games with Notre Dame and lost once to University School.

Verona advanced to the semifinals each of the last two years, when the one-class tournament had an eight-team, three-game format.

This is the first year the WIAA features separate four-team Divisions 1 and 2 in the boys tournament. No area teams qualified in Division 2, as Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs earned the top seeding.