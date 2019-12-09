Riley Jelinek is more than just a star on the ice. The senior hockey player on the Sauk Prairie co-operative team also is a star in the classroom and a leader among his peers.
Last season, Jelinek finished atop the list of Wisconsin prep hockey point scorers, totaling 79 points on 33 goals and 49 assists as the Eagles co-op went 13-10-1 and took third in the Badger North Conference.
Jelinek was recognized as a first-team All-Badger North player and earned honorable mention All-State honors.
This season, Jelinek already has scored 10 goals (at least one per game) and added six assists to help the Eagles to a 4-1 start in non-conference play.
Sauk Prairie co-op coach David Lohrei took over the Eagles program in 2015, the year before Jelinek’s class arrived. That first season, Sauk Prairie went 5-19-0. In the four years since, the team hasn’t had a losing season and is a combined 44-25-4.
The coach credits Jelinek and the rest of the class of 2020 with much of the program’s turnaround.
“The program had struggled for a few years. (Riley) and his classmates have really bought into a new culture — the way we play, the way we prepare,” Lohrei said. “It’s been a pretty competitive three years (and) Riley and his group have really done a great job of creating a winning atmosphere around our program.”
Jelinek was voted team captain by his teammate this season, and it’s an honor he doesn’t take lightly. He is quick to give credit to his teammates for much of the team’s success.
“They help me out a lot. They were able to get me the puck, and they were able to get in a position where I was able to get them the puck,” Jelinek said. “It just helps having people that you’ve been around, where they know where I’m going to be, and I know where they are going to be.”
Another senior forward, Camden Desroches, totaled 60 points last season.
Defenseman Willy Hanson, a senior at Wisconsin Heights who totaled two goals and 11 assists last year, said Jelinek makes playing the sport easier for the rest of the team.
“Riley is just a good guy,” Hanson said. “He works hard every practice, and we expect him to be a leader.”
And Jelinek translates that hard work on the rink into other areas of his life, including the classroom.
“He’s a good student. He gets really good grades; he’s a really smart kid. I don’t think he’s ever been on the attendance (tardy/absent) list,” Lohrei said.
“Those are all attractive characteristics I think they bode well for him when he goes to college. If he wanted to pursue hockey at the junior level for two years and then go play college hockey, he could go do that somewhere. He’s got his sights set on studying engineering.”
The senior has a 3.85 grade-point average and is looking at many different college engineering programs. He has yet to decide his future, but said it might include a combination of sports and academics.
Jelinek also is a standout goalkeeper for the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team, earning second-team all-conference honors last fall. He plays lacrosse in the spring.
“It translates to the hockey rink, because if you are able to work hard at school, then you’ll probably be able to work just as hard when you step on the ice,” Jelinkek said. “It’s a good trait to be able to work hard throughout the day and then go to hockey and work hard. It allows you to have the mindset to work hard wherever I am, not just when I want to.”