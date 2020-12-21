Prep boys hockey preview: Defending state champ Verona, loaded once again, waits for OK to start as WIAA team

(Note: Team and individual rankings were organized without regard to COVID-19’s effect on particular programs and conferences.)
FOUR THINGS TO WATCH
COVID-19 update
Five of the area’s 20 boys programs opened the season with business as (more or less) usual, with some accommodations to COVID-19 guidelines. Madison Edgewood, the only Dane County team to play as a high school program, holds all its practices and games outside the county. Other teams playing regular high school schedules were Baraboo/Portage, Beaver Dam, Janesville Craig/Parker and the Reedsburg co-op. Sauk Prairie started playing last week after a delay to start the season. Programs that have been only practicing or sitting out entirely until county COVID-19 guidelines are relaxed are McFarland, Middleton, Stoughton and Sun Prairie. Other schools’ athletes have joined club teams.
Joining the clubs
With so many Dane County-based programs unable to practice or play due to COVID-19 guidelines and school board decisions, a temporary solution was found. The Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association opened its membership to club teams made up of players from the rosters of high school programs on hiatus. The agreement required that each club team receive school approval, and that each club team will dissolve when its associated WIAA program is cleared to begin practice. Taking advantage of the situation were Beloit Memorial, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Madison La Follette/East, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee. Monroe has announced that it will not hold a high school season and its club team will play a complete season. Memorial and West formed one team, the West Madison Polar Caps, which also has one player from Middleton. Superior was the only other state high school program to form a club team. Club teams are allowed to schedule games against high school programs. Club teams may not use any current members of the high school coaching staff.
Coaching changes
Andrea Missureli, who has been associated with hockey coaching since 2005, has been named the new head coach of the Madison La Follette/East boys team. It appears she is the second female coach of a Wisconsin high school boys hockey program, following Ashley Johnson (Sparta, 2016-17). … Peter Brenner takes over as coach at Madison Memorial, replacing 14-year veteran head coach Jon Spencer. … Dan Truehl takes over at Middleton after last year’s coach, Steffon Walby, left the program following a controversy involving the repeated use of an ineligible player. The Cardinals had to forfeit a WIAA regional semifinal victory after the discovery. … Also new this year are coaches Doug Kraft at the Beaver Dam co-op and James Hoey at Beloit Memorial. Also, the "interim" tag was removed from Sauk Prairie coach Troy Giesegh's title this year.
Postseason changes
The WIAA has announced that it plans to hold a state tournament Feb. 18-20, although it also said the dates are subject to change. Regionals are expected to start on Feb. 2, so the WIAA wants to firm up its postseason “culminating event” plans in early January. One decision has been made: If a state tournament is held, it will not take place at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, but instead at the South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids.
PRESEASON AREA RANKINGS
1, Verona (25-4-0 last year)
After coach Joel Marshall’s Wildcats won the WIAA Division 1 state title in an overtime thriller last year, hopes were high heading into this year because the Wildcats have an enviable number of returning standout players. The list is led by senior goaltender Kaden Grant, a first-team All-State pick and last year’s All-Area Player of the Year after allowing 1.38 goals per game. Also back are senior defenseman Nathan Jurrens, a first-team All-State player; Leo Renlund, a senior forward who got the winning goal in last season’s state final and earned honorable mention All-State honors; and senior forward Walker Haessig and senior defenseman Josh Osting, both of who earned honorable mention All-State honors last year.
2, Waunakee (18-8-0)
Coach Eric Olson’s Warriors hope to repeat as Badger North Conference champs and make some noise in the postseason, perhaps challenging for what would be the program’s first-ever WIAA state tournament berth. Back are four players who earned all-conference honors last year, including two first-team picks: Junior forward Isaac Nett and senior defenseman Drew Christianson. Also back is second-team forward Danny Reis, a senior, and honorable-mention forward Steven Pasinato, a senior who has led Waunakee’s club team in scoring through four games.
3, Sun Prairie (19-7-0)
This is the next-to-last year before Sun Prairie splits into separate high schools, East and West, and coach Troy Giesegh hopes his Cardinals can make some noise despite the fact there won’t be a Big Eight Conference season. Expected back are senior defenseman Nick Johnson, a first-team All-Big Eight pick who scored 32 points last year; and junior forward Davis Hamilton, an honorable mention all-conference pick who finished third on the team in scoring last season with 11 goals and 24 assists.
4, Madison Edgewood (22-5-0)
Coach Pete Rothering enters his 16th year with five young starters returning from last year’s team, which went undefeated in Badger South Conference play and lost to eventual state champ Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal. Leading the returnees are junior forwards Cody Menzel (32 goals, 21 assists), J.J. Wiebusch (22 goals, 27 assists) and Aidan Lenz (21 goals, 26 assists. Junior Parker Murn leads the defensemen, and senior goaltender Zach Walker made 469 saves last season.
5, Sauk Prairie co-op (21-5-1)
Coach David Lohrei’s Eagles are currently playing a WIAA season, following a delayed start. The Eagles, who advanced to a WIAA sectional semifinal last year before falling to eventual state champion Verona, lost nine players to graduation but has enough returning talent to challenge all opponents. Junior forward Nick Mast, who scored 69 points and earned all-Badger North honorable mention last year, leads the offense along with Hakon Peterson. Kaden Stracke has taken over in goal.
6, Middleton (12-12-0)
Coach Dan Truehl takes over a program that took some serious blows over the last several months, first being forced to forfeit a WIAA regional victory due to use of an ineligible player, then the departure of coach Steffon Walby in the wake of the ineligibility, and now the COVID-19 lockdown at the start of the season. Also, Middleton lost 12 letterwinners to graduation. But the Cardinals welcome back three starters and seven other experienced returnees. Back are sophomore forward Garrett Ballweg and senior forwards Jack Baltes and Spencer Kalscheur. “(Our young players are) going to need to grow up quickly as they’ll be depended on to play a substantial amount of ice time.” Truehl said.
7, Beaver Dam co-op (17-8-2)
The Golden Beavers came within one victory of a WIAA Division 1 state tournament berth last year, falling to Green Bay Notre Dame in a sectional final. This year, new coach Doug Kraft inherits an experienced crew, led by junior defenseman Kirk Davis, a unanimous first-team all-Badger North pick last year. Also back are all-league honorable mention picks Riley VandenHoeven, a senior forward, and Connor Strasser, a junior defenseman.
8, Reedsburg co-op (11-14-1)
Veteran coach Neil Mattson’s Cheavers had a losing season last year, but a strong group of returnees and a fast start to 2020-21 has the program feeling optimistic. Back are two players who earned second-team all-Badger North Conference honors last year, senior forward Danny Ely (39 points) and junior defenseman John Thrasher (14 points). Also back are Caden Brandt, senior forward/defenseman Connor Schyvinck, junior forward C.J. Pfaff, junior forward Trevor Slaght and junior goaltender Cooper Oakes.
9, Madison West (12-2-2)
Coach Steve Libert’s Regents last five starters to graduation, but enough experienced and talented returnees remain to make West a team to watch out for. The leader is in goal, as senior Ian Hedican made 641 saves and allowed 2.65 goals per game last year. The offensive standout should be senior forward Alex Duchemin. Stepping into starting roles will be seniors Ike Smith, Sam Marcin, Sam Burkholder and Nate Ryan.
10, McFarland (22-5-0)
Coach Nick Tuma’s Spartans finished second behind Madison Edgewood in the Badger South race last year, but lost their first WIAA regional game to third-place Oregon at home. McFarland returns junior defenseman Simeon Pommerening, who finished fourth on the team scoring list last year with 17 goals and 21 assists. Last year’s top three scorers, and seven of the top eight, were lost to graduation. Also expected back are Cal DeChambeau (10 points) and Robert DeChambeau (10 points).
OTHER CONFERENCE CONTENDERS
Badger North: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells
Badger South: Milton, Monona Grove.
Big Eight: Madison West, Madison Memorial.
PRESEASON ALL-AREA
FIRST TEAM
Kaden Grant, sr., G, Verona: Last year’s All-Area Player of the Year and a first-team All-State pick who helped the Wildcats win the WIAA Division 1 state championship. Grant allowed 1.38 goals per game with 436 saves and a .936 save percentage. Allowed one goal over two state tournament outings, both decided in overtime.
Drew Christianson, sr., D, Waunakee: Tallied 25 points on 10 goals and 15 assists for the Badger North Conference champions. Earned first-team all-Badger North and honorable mention all-state honors.
Ian Hedican, sr., G, Madison West: Made 641 saves and allowed 56 goals allowed (2.65 per game) with a .920 save percentage).
Nick Johnson, sr., D, Sun Prairie: Totaled 32 points on 13 goals and 19 assists.
Nathan Jurrens, sr., D, Verona: Totaled 31 points on 13 goals and 31 assists for the Wildcats. A first-team all-Big Eight Conference and first-team all-state pick.
Cody Menzel, jr., F, Madison Edgewood: Led the Badger South Conference champs with 53 points on 32 goals and 21 assists during the regular season. Unanimous first-team All-Badger South and honorable mention all-state honoree.
Leo Renlund, sr., F, Verona: Scored the winning goal in overtime in the Wildcats’ 2-1 overtime win over Green Bay Notre Dame in the WIAA Division 1 state final. Totaled 35 regular-season points on 10 goals and 25 assists. An honorable mention all-Big Eight and all-state pick.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Colton Dailey, sr., G, Oregon: Made 622 saves and allowed 66 goals allowed, 2.69 per game, with a .904 save percentage.
Kirk Davis, sr., G, Beaver Dam co-op: Notched 446 saves, 37 goals allowed for 2.53 per game, .923 save percentage). Unanimous all-Badger North Conference pick.
Alex Duchemin, sr., F, Madison West: 35 points on 14 goals, 21 assists.
Danny Ely, sr., F, Reedsburg co-op: 39 points on 21 goals, 18 assists.
Colton Eyers, sr., D, Oregon: 19 points on four goals, 15 assists.
Adam Franken, sr., F, Oregon: 39 points on 16 goals, 23 assists.
Walker Haessig, sr., F, Verona: 37 points on 14 goals, 23 assists; honorable mention all-state.
Cade Janecke, sr., F, Monroe co-op: 45 points on 21 goals, 24 assists; honorable mention all-state.
Luna Larson, jr., D, Baraboo/Portage: 20 points on six goals, 14 assists.
Aidan Lenz, jr., F, Madison Edgewood: 47 points on 21 goals, 26 assists.
Isaac Nett, jr., F, Waunakee: Led the Warriors in scoring last season with 51 points on 31 goals and 20 assists.
Josh Osting, sr., D, Verona: 27 points on six goals, 21 assists; honorable mention all-state.
Simeon Pommerening, jr, D, McFarland: 38 points, 17 goals, 21 assists.
John Thrasher, jr., D, Reedsburg co-op: 14 points on three goals, 11 assists.
Aidan Wright, sr., G, Beloit Memorial: 649 saves, 77 goals allowed for 5.23 per game, .894 save percentage.