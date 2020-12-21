Prep boys hockey preview: Defending state champ Verona, loaded once again, waits for OK to start as WIAA team

FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

COVID-19 update

Five of the area’s 20 boys programs opened the season with business as (more or less) usual, with some accommodations to COVID-19 guidelines. Madison Edgewood , the only Dane County team to play as a high school program, holds all its practices and games outside the county. Other teams playing regular high school schedules were Baraboo/Portage, Beaver Dam, Janesville Craig/Parker and the Reedsburg co-op. Sauk Prairie started playing last week after a delay to start the season. Programs that have been only practicing or sitting out entirely until county COVID-19 guidelines are relaxed are McFarland, Middleton, Stoughton and Sun Prairie. Other schools’ athletes have joined club teams.

Joining the clubs

With so many Dane County-based programs unable to practice or play due to COVID-19 guidelines and school board decisions, a temporary solution was found. The Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association opened its membership to club teams made up of players from the rosters of high school programs on hiatus. The agreement required that each club team receive school approval, and that each club team will dissolve when its associated WIAA program is cleared to begin practice. Taking advantage of the situation were Beloit Memorial, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Madison La Follette/East, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee. Monroe has announced that it will not hold a high school season and its club team will play a complete season. Memorial and West formed one team, the West Madison Polar Caps, which also has one player from Middleton. Superior was the only other state high school program to form a club team. Club teams are allowed to schedule games against high school programs. Club teams may not use any current members of the high school coaching staff.