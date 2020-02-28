Prep boys hockey: Middleton and boys hockey coach Steffon Walby agree 'to part ways'

At that time, the Middleton athletic department was in a time of transition, due to the late October departure of administrative assistant Kathleen Painter and Joers’ subsequent announcement that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

On Jan. 22, one day before the start of Middleton’s spring semester, Mark Kryka, formerly of Verona High School, was named interim athletic director at Middleton.

“Throughout all the discussions about the student in question and/or at least referencing him, including specific inquiries and gathering of documents to establish his eligibility, no one ever informed me that he was ineligible due to his residency until Feb. 20,” Walby wrote. “Thus, I assumed that the proper paperwork had been submitted regarding his residency eligibility.”

However, Walby alleges that there was another reason for school administrators to question the player’s eligibility — one which Walby, who works during the day as a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual, said he was not made aware of until it was too late.

“What I also learned on Feb. 20 … is that the same student was ineligible due to academics after the first semester, as well as his failure to attend school from Jan. 23, 2020,” Walby wrote. “Again, no one informed me of the student’s academic status.”