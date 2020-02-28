Prep boys hockey: Middleton and boys hockey coach Steffon Walby agree 'to part ways'

A season has been cut short, a coach has departed and a program is once again left in transition.
In the case of the developments surrounding the current season’s Middleton boys hockey program, it appears there is enough blame to go around — and more to the story than first imagined.
“Varsity boys hockey coach Steffon Walby and Middleton High School have agreed to part ways,” district communications director Perry Hibner wrote in a statement released Friday evening.
The player in question is a senior transfer from an out-of-state high school who played last fall with the Madison Capitols' 18-and-younger team.
Walby also released a written statement, saying unbeknownst to him, the player in question not only had been ruled academically ineligible after the first semester but was no longer attending school after the start of the spring semester in late January.
“Our mutual decision to part ways comes as rumors, falsehoods and confusion have swirled around the hockey team’s disqualification from the postseason for playing an ineligible student,” wrote Walby, a Madison native. “While it is time for me and Middleton High School to part ways, I feel it necessary to correct the record.
“There was no intent or conspiracy to play an ineligible player,” wrote Walby, a former head coach in the Southern Professional Hockey League and a right wing who played from 1993 to 2004 in the American Hockey League, the International Hockey League and the East Coast Hockey League.
After tying for third place in the Big Eight Conference as part of a 12-11-0 regular season, Middleton defeated Tomah/Sparta on Feb. 18 in a regional semifinal to open the WIAA Division 1 tournament.
But on the morning of the Cardinals' next scheduled game, a regional final at Sun Prairie on Feb. 20, it was announced Middleton administrators were forfeiting the game and sending Tomah/Sparta to Sun Prairie instead.
“We learned this week that we used an ineligible player in our WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal victory. As a result we have forfeited that game,” Hibner wrote on Feb. 20, adding the school would continue to investigate the particulars behind the situation.
The investigation apparently culminated with a meeting between administrators and Walby on Friday in which it was decided Walby not continue as the program’s coach after six seasons.
“The investigation revealed the need to improve processes and systems in the MHS athletic department,” Hibner wrote, declining to elaborate on what improvements were needed.
“To be clear, my job was to coach hockey,” Walby wrote. “It is not to fill out or submit paperwork required by the WIAA. … It is the responsibility of the athletic department to submit paperwork regarding students’ residence and eligibility and to timely provide me with that information.”
“On Oct. 9 … the student in question contacted me stating that he was attending Middleton High School and that he wanted to play hockey,” Walby wrote. “On Oct. 14 … I contacted (athletic director) Bob Joers … asking him that I think we needed to inquire with the WIAA about the eligibility of the student in question. At that time, the student was living with a guardian as his parents lived in Illinois.”
Hibner wrote the school’s recent investigation found “that the WIAA ruled in October that the student-athlete was ineligible to play in 2019-20 for failing to meet the organization’s residency requirements … (T)hat is not in dispute and all of the various parties acknowledge they knew about the decision.
“Everyone involved also acknowledges that at no point did the WIAA or anyone else ever indicate the student-athlete was eligible after that initial decision,” Hibner wrote.
However, Walby wrote, he learned on Nov. 7 — four days before the team’s first official practice — that the student’s father was willing to drop off copies of a lease and utility bill, ostensibly proving his residency. On Nov. 10, Walby wrote, the student’s father emailed the Middleton athletic department with information on his required physical exam and athletic fee payment.
On Nov. 15, Walby wrote, he included the player's name on the varsity roster submitted to the school’s athletic department so academic eligibility reports could be run.
At that time, the Middleton athletic department was in a time of transition, due to the late October departure of administrative assistant Kathleen Painter and Joers’ subsequent announcement that he had been diagnosed with cancer.
On Jan. 22, one day before the start of Middleton’s spring semester, Mark Kryka, formerly of Verona High School, was named interim athletic director at Middleton.
“Throughout all the discussions about the student in question and/or at least referencing him, including specific inquiries and gathering of documents to establish his eligibility, no one ever informed me that he was ineligible due to his residency until Feb. 20,” Walby wrote. “Thus, I assumed that the proper paperwork had been submitted regarding his residency eligibility.”
However, Walby alleges that there was another reason for school administrators to question the player’s eligibility — one which Walby, who works during the day as a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual, said he was not made aware of until it was too late.
“What I also learned on Feb. 20 … is that the same student was ineligible due to academics after the first semester, as well as his failure to attend school from Jan. 23, 2020,” Walby wrote. “Again, no one informed me of the student’s academic status.”
Walby said word of the student’s attendance was emailed to his school-provided email account. “However, during my six-and-a-half seasons as coach, the school and athletic staff always used my personal Gmail account for correspondence,” Walby wrote. “Therefore, I never saw the attendance reports until it was too late.
“Certainly, had I been instructed by Middleton High School to use my school email, the attendance issue could have been avoided,” Walby wrote. “Also, since I was aware of the result of the informal inquiry and advice from WIAA regarding the student’s eligibility as of Oct. 14, 2019, I should have assumed that everything had been cleared up. I should have been more diligent and proactive in following up on the issue.”
Hibner wrote that Walby met with the varsity players at the end of the school day on Friday to inform them he would no longer be coaching, and that varsity boys hockey families also were notified.
Walby first took over as interim coach at Middleton in the midst of turmoil in 2014, when brothers Steve and Tony Libert resigned after an investigation into an incident in which Tony Libert allegedly threw hand sanitizer and a hockey stick while addressing the team between periods of a mid-January loss to Madison Memorial. Walby was promoted to permanent status that April.
“He came in under not the easiest of circumstances, yet our program continued to have success in the Big Eight, arguably the best boys hockey conference in Wisconsin,” Hibner wrote.
“We are sorry for the pain this has caused our varsity boys hockey players. No one wants or deserves to have their season end this way,” Hibner wrote.
“They are good young men who deserved better,” Walby wrote of the players. “So to them, their parents, Middleton High School administration and students, and the community that showed its support for this team, I apologize for my role in this fiasco.”