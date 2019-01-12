VERONA — Mack Keryluk just has that knack.
Keryluk, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior forward for the Verona boys hockey team, scored two more goals Saturday night.
As a result, the Wildcats took a 5-1 victory over Sun Prairie in a showdown for first place in the Big Eight Conference at Verona Ice Arena.
Keryluk, who entered the game tied for fourth in the state in goals, scored twice as the Wildcats took a 2-0 lead after two periods.
And then, he added assists on Cale Rufenacht’s two goals during Verona’s three-goal third period.
“He’s a dynamic offensive high school hockey player,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “He has that scoring knack for the puck.
“He’s a great playmaker, as well. His skill sets are as good as anybody on any of the teams in our area. He’s our leading scorer for a reason. He puts the pressure on the other team.”
With the victory, Verona (14-2-2 overall, 10-0-0 Big Eight) opened a two-game lead over Sun Prairie (12-3-0, 8-2-0) in the conference standings. The Wildcats, ranked third in the state coaches’ poll, have dealt the fifth-ranked Cardinals both of their two conference losses.
“We are going to need a lot of help,” Sun Prairie coach Chris Finkler said about the league race. “It’s going to be tough for teams to beat Verona. I guess it is theirs to lose.”
The Wildcats killed off three penalties in the first period and scored a short-handed goal on the first Sun Prairie power-play opportunity.
The Cardinals mishandled the puck and Keryluk outskated Sun Prairie defenseman Nick Johnson for the puck at mid-ice. Keryluk broke in on Cardinals senior goaltender Owen Leatherberry and scored the game’s first goal 3:48 into the first period.
“I kind of pressured him (Johnson) right away,” said Keryluk, who now has 29 goals and 20 assists. “I was able to poke it in front of us and get that little fast break.”
“The fact we came into the game and started off with a penalty kill was kind of a downer,” Keryluk said. “That we were able to capitalize and actually get a point off of it was a game-changer.”
Sun Prairie had the better of the attack in the first period, but sophomore goaltender Kaden Grant was up to the challenge. He made 12 saves in the period and 28 on the night.
“The short-handed goal definitely hurt us,” Finkler said. “If we had been able to get a little momentum in the first period off our chances, we would have had the opportunity to make them play from behind. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen for us.
“It was kind of the theme for all night. It was tough for us to find the back of the net.”
Said Marshall: “We played great team defense to weather the storm in the first and got some energy in the locker room at that intermission. We came out strong and played pretty well in the second and third periods.”
Keryluk added his second goal at 14:07 of the second period, knocking in a rebound amid congestion in from the Sun Prairie net after a shot from the point.
“The rebound came right to me, so I had an open net,” Keryluk said. “It was an easy little bang-away goal.”
Grant and the Verona defense kept Sun Prairie’s potent offense — featuring seniors Benett Halbleib, Travis Kernen, Kyle Hagerman and Roger Schoenike and junior Kaden Brunson — off the scoreboard until the third period.
Rufenacht’s power-play goal gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead at 3:10 of the third. Verona senior Michael Fischer was credited with a tip-in goal, off assists from junior Keegan Lindell and senior Drew Dingle, at 6:02, before Hagerman rallied Sun Prairie within 4-1 at 9:21 of the third. Rufenacht closed the scoring with his second goal at 14:32.
The Wildcats defeated the Cardinals 3-2 in the first meeting Dec. 6 in Sun Prairie. Verona’s Walker Haessig scored all three goals in that one, but Haessig and Parker Ploc missed Saturday’s game due to injuries, Marshall said.
“It was a huge victory for us because we were missing two of our top guys tonight,” Marshall said.
Sun Prairie 0 0 1 — 1
Verona 1 1 3 — 5
First period: V — Keryluk, 3:48 (sh).
Second period: V — Keryluk (Lindell), 14:07.
Third period: V — Rufenacht (Keryluk, Binger), 3:10 (pp); Fischer (Lindell, Dingle), 6:02; SP — Hagerman (Halbleib, Johnson), 9:21; V — Rufenacht (Keryluk), 14:32.
Saves — SP (Leatherberry) 30; V (Grant) 28. Penalties — SP 4-8; V 5-10.