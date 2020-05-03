Prep boys hockey: Dan Truehl takes over as Middleton's boys hockey coach

“In the past four years, he has taken his love of the sport into coaching. … While he has only been at Middleton for one year, he came to love the kids and has developed a strong motivation for getting the Cardinals back to the gold standard of hockey programs both on and off the ice,” Kryka said.

Truehl said he not only knows the returning varsity and upcoming junior varsity players at Middleton, he worked with some of the incoming freshmen when he coached the AAA Junior Jets in Verona.

“Obviously, I know the returning kids and the underclassmen, so I am familiar with the players we’ll be working with next season,” he said.

Truehl said that his high school playing style was aggressive, and he hopes to teach the same style of play at Middleton.

“I was an offensive-minded defender. I liked to bring the puck up if I had the opportunity,” he said. “The style of play I want to bring to Middleton has a lot of that. I want to see a team that moves the puck around, nothing slow or stale, and see if we can’t put some pressure on the other teams. Team speed is definitely something I want to bring along.”

Truehl replaces Steffon Walby, who left the program by mutual agreement after last season. The Cardinals had to forfeit their first-round victory in WIAA regional play due to the use of an ineligible player, who it was learned had been playing even though he had stopped attending classes in late January.

