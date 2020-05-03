Prep boys hockey: Dan Truehl takes over as Middleton's boys hockey coach

It was barely 10 years ago when Dan Truehl took to the ice at Alliant Energy Center with excitement coursing through his veins.
Back then, Truehl was a senior defenseman at Stoughton High School, making his second consecutive visit to the WIAA state boys hockey tournament.
Truehl’s 24-2-2 Vikings lost to eventual champion University School of Milwaukee, 4-3, but he was later rewarded by being named an honorable mention all-state player by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.
Now, Truehl would like nothing more than to earn another visit to the Alliant.
Truehl recently was named head boys hockey coach at Middleton, interim athletic director Mark Kryka said in an email. It’s his first head coaching opportunity at the high school level.
Truehl, 28, served as a junior varsity coach in the Middleton program last year. He also spending four years coaching squirts and then bantams with the Verona Youth Hockey program.
“Four years ago, I was introduced to (Verona’s) coaching director, because I was trying to get back into the game,” said Truehl, who played club hockey at the University of Wisconsin and works as Director of Training for Lift Consulting of Madison.
“Dan will bring a lot of energy to the program,” Kryka said. “Hockey has been a part of his life since he was a preschooler, and as a player (the game) has taken him to foreign countries, the WIAA state tournament and the USA Hockey National Championships.
“In the past four years, he has taken his love of the sport into coaching. … While he has only been at Middleton for one year, he came to love the kids and has developed a strong motivation for getting the Cardinals back to the gold standard of hockey programs both on and off the ice,” Kryka said.
Truehl said he not only knows the returning varsity and upcoming junior varsity players at Middleton, he worked with some of the incoming freshmen when he coached the AAA Junior Jets in Verona.
“Obviously, I know the returning kids and the underclassmen, so I am familiar with the players we’ll be working with next season,” he said.
Truehl said that his high school playing style was aggressive, and he hopes to teach the same style of play at Middleton.
“I was an offensive-minded defender. I liked to bring the puck up if I had the opportunity,” he said. “The style of play I want to bring to Middleton has a lot of that. I want to see a team that moves the puck around, nothing slow or stale, and see if we can’t put some pressure on the other teams. Team speed is definitely something I want to bring along.”
Truehl replaces Steffon Walby, who left the program by mutual agreement after last season. The Cardinals had to forfeit their first-round victory in WIAA regional play due to the use of an ineligible player, who it was learned had been playing even though he had stopped attending classes in late January.
