Prep boys hockey: Cody Menzel relishes his role as a go-to player for Madison Edgewood

Despite navigating the circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, junior forward Cody Menzel has been a driving force behind the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team's offense this winter.
Since the Crusaders opted to compete as a high school team, at the start of the season they were obligated to both practice and play outside of Dane County, due to Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines. Those guidelines have now eased a bit, allowing small-group practices inside the county, but still no games.
Aside from waking up at the crack of dawn and dedicating his entire winter to the sport, Menzel describes his hockey-absorbed lifestyle to be exactly like a 9-to-5 job — with his payment coming in the form of satisfaction.
“When we first found out about all of these changing rules, it caused some initial frustration amongst the team,” Crusaders coach Pete Rothering said. “But once we got into the routine, Cody kept on repeating his mantra, ‘we don’t have to be here. We get to be here.’”
Leading the Crusaders with 103 total points over the last two seasons, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Menzel continuously faces the challenge of adapting to the obstacles forced upon the Crusaders, who are off to a 2-5 start this season.
A typical winter-break day includes driving several hours just to practice, working out on the ice, spending time in the weight room, and taking maybe an hour or two to eat.
While the 17-year-old plans his daily schedule down to the minute, he continues to execute on his line with J.J. Wiebusch and Aidan Lenz.
“It’s just incredible,” Menzel admitted, “I've never been on a line with any of those guys, I know. Coach doesn't really like to stack lines, but this year has been kind of a struggle.”
Menzel additionally revealed that a few players spontaneously decided to leave the team mid-season. While it allowed his line to take on a stronger leadership role, Rothering confirmed that he was already relying heavily on the sharpshooters.
“Truthfully, those guys were gonna be my go-to guys anyway,” Rothering said. “And so for me, it didn't really change it. But the truth is, those three were guys I was gonna push the hardest anyway.”
Although Rothering describes Menzel as one of the quieter voices in the locker room, he describes him as a strong offensive force. During their first seven matchups this season, heading into a 5:30 p.m. Saturday test against the Monroe club team, Menzel had tallied seven goals and eight assists — including three goals and assists during their first victory, over the West Madison Polar Caps club team
“When I need to be there, I’m there,” Menzel said. “I think just overall, my offense obviously takes over because I'm just — I mean, I hate to say it — but I'm really fast.”
Although Menzel is just a junior, he anticipates playing hockey following his graduation from Edgewood. The young forward has immense potential for his final years with the program.
“I think we just need to focus each game at a time and just keep progressing by ourselves, and as a team,” Menzel said. “Obviously, I think we all we all hope for, like a state title or like, just like a winning record, but we just need to focus on what's really ahead of us.”