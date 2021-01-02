Prep boys hockey: Cody Menzel relishes his role as a go-to player for Madison Edgewood

Despite navigating the circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, junior forward Cody Menzel has been a driving force behind the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team's offense this winter.

Since the Crusaders opted to compete as a high school team, at the start of the season they were obligated to both practice and play outside of Dane County, due to Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines. Those guidelines have now eased a bit, allowing small-group practices inside the county, but still no games.

Aside from waking up at the crack of dawn and dedicating his entire winter to the sport, Menzel describes his hockey-absorbed lifestyle to be exactly like a 9-to-5 job — with his payment coming in the form of satisfaction.

“When we first found out about all of these changing rules, it caused some initial frustration amongst the team,” Crusaders coach Pete Rothering said. “But once we got into the routine, Cody kept on repeating his mantra, ‘we don’t have to be here. We get to be here.’”

Leading the Crusaders with 103 total points over the last two seasons, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound Menzel continuously faces the challenge of adapting to the obstacles forced upon the Crusaders, who are off to a 2-5 start this season.