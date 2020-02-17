Prep boys hockey: Cale Rufenacht, Walker Haessig hope to lead Verona to second state title

New year. Same goals.
For coach Joel Marshall and the Verona boys hockey program, one goal already has been met.
The Wildcats roared through the Big Eight Conference season with a 14-0-0 record to get their fourth consecutive league championship. Verona also holds a 20-4-0 overall record and the No. 5 ranking in the state poll.
Now, the second season is here, marked by Tuesday’s opening round of the WIAA tournament series. And that's where Verona's main goal comes into focus.
With the No. 1 seeding in the Madison sectional, Verona has Tuesday off and will play host to either Madison Memorial or Baraboo/Portage in a regional final at 7 p.m. Friday.
While the Wildcats have made eight state trips, their only championship came in 2014. They also took second in 2013 and went to the semifinals four times.
Last year, the Wildcats made it to the state semifinals for the second consecutive year. They were bounced out by eventual champion University School of Milwaukee 5-0 to close a 21-6-2 season.
“The No. 1 goal is a state championship, of course,” said Cale Rufenacht, a senior who leads Verona with 48 points on 20 goals and 28 assists.
“My goal is to win a state championship, and I feel our team is fully capable of doing that,” said junior Walker Haessig, who ranks second on the team with 37 points on 14 goals and 23 assists.
Both Rufenacht and Haessig already have surpassed their point totals of last year (43 for Rufenacht and 36 for Haessig), trailing the now-graduated Mack Keryluk. Their stepped-up production has been a key behind Verona’s steady season, which has been marred only by losses to University School, Wausau West, Green Bay Notre Dame and Hartland Arrowhead.
Rufenacht is an all-around athlete — he also plays football and golf at Verona. “He is a great athlete and excels in the classroom,” Marshall said.
Haessig has been in Verona’s top line since his freshman year. “He was one of the most skilled players to start as a freshman,” Marshall said. “It’s great to see Cale and him on the ice together.”
Experience and team chemistry have been vital in this season’s success.
“We build chemistry every second, as well as in the locker room,” Rufenacht said. “It makes playing on the ice easier, because we pretty much know where our linemates will be at the moment.”
“I love how close we have come,” Haessig said. “Playing on this team and having the chemistry we do, makes us all really good friends which makes us connect on the ice better.
Team chemistry will remain a core pillar as the Verona hockey program strives to repeat the success of past seasons.
“Staying mentally sound and challenging each player daily are some keys to the success we are having this season,” Marshall said. “The state title is the goal and if we can keep each player levelheaded, we can accomplish that goal together.”