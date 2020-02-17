Prep boys hockey: Cale Rufenacht, Walker Haessig hope to lead Verona to second state title

New year. Same goals.

For coach Joel Marshall and the Verona boys hockey program, one goal already has been met.

The Wildcats roared through the Big Eight Conference season with a 14-0-0 record to get their fourth consecutive league championship. Verona also holds a 20-4-0 overall record and the No. 5 ranking in the state poll.

Now, the second season is here, marked by Tuesday’s opening round of the WIAA tournament series. And that's where Verona's main goal comes into focus.

With the No. 1 seeding in the Madison sectional, Verona has Tuesday off and will play host to either Madison Memorial or Baraboo/Portage in a regional final at 7 p.m. Friday.

While the Wildcats have made eight state trips, their only championship came in 2014. They also took second in 2013 and went to the semifinals four times.

Last year, the Wildcats made it to the state semifinals for the second consecutive year. They were bounced out by eventual champion University School of Milwaukee 5-0 to close a 21-6-2 season.

“The No. 1 goal is a state championship, of course,” said Cale Rufenacht, a senior who leads Verona with 48 points on 20 goals and 28 assists.

