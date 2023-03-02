MIDDLETON — Oregon junior forward Andrew Jicha had a feeling.

It was midseason and the boys hockey team was hovering around the .500 mark, but Jicha was confident Oregon would reach the WIAA Division 2 state tournament for the first time as a standalone program.

“I think this is our year,” he said then.

The Panthers reached that state destination and on Thursday the third-seeded team scored three power-play goals and in a 3-0 victory over second-seeded Mosinee in a Division 2 state semifinal before a standing-room-only crowd at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

“I think it was a high belief,” Jicha, a second-team All-State selection by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association, said after Thursday’s victory. “We have been working for this since we were in Oregon youth hockey. We’ve always dreamed of this. We didn’t want it to be stopped, especially for the seniors. It’s a great feeling, but the job is not done right now.”

Oregon (17-11), riding a seven-game winning streak, will meet top-seeded New Richmond in the championship game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Junior goaltender Nathan McAlpine made 17 saves against Great Northern Conference champion Mosinee (21-7) as Oregon earned its third shutout in four postseason games during a penalty-filled contest.

“In the playoffs, we’ve only given up two goals,” Oregon coach Larry Clemens said. “That’s been a strong suit. We bought into a defensive mindset. We have to play a little more defensive. If you look at our roster, we have one guy (Jicha) who scores most of our goals. … We don’t put them in like last year.”

Clemens said the Oregon defense is trying to limit opponent’s clean looks and open shots and McAlpine has been a hot goalie in the postseason.

“He’s showing the reason he is playing,” Clemens said. “We have three capable guys.”

Said the 5-foot-8 McAlpine: “It’s all my defense right now. They are just blocking the shots I need and the team really came together. We are figuring out the way to play hockey and it’s clicking for us right now.”

McAlpine soaked in the atmosphere at the packed arena, which has seating for more than 2,600 spectators.

“I’ve never seen so many people at one place for a high school hockey game,” he said of the venue, in its first year as the WIAA state site. “So, it’s a pretty cool experience.”

Clemens said many of the Oregon players were familiar with the rink from their youth hockey days, but he still believed, “It was a little overwhelming for the guys at first.”

Senior forward Jacob Cameron, off assists from Jicha and senior forward Edgar Nieto, opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 8.4 seconds left in the first period.

“It was an interesting game,” Clemens said. “Our guys in the first period, we had to feel (Mosinee) out, try to figure it out. The guys were a little nervous, a little tight. With eight seconds left in the period to score a goal, that helped going in (to the intermission).”

Mosinee sophomore defenseman Elliot Yirkovsky was called for a major penalty, a check from behind (a 5-minute penalty), with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the first period — leading to the power-play opportunity for the Panthers.

Mosinee senior goaltender Aiden Karst had eight of his 22 saves in the first period, while McAlpine made six in the first 17 minutes.

“We are just playing our game plan,” Oregon junior defenseman Logan Leatherberry said. “(McAlpine) is playing lights. He bailed us out a lot.”

The Mosinee penalty carried over to the second period. Another Indians’ penalty at the start of it gave the Panthers a two-man advantage.

Jicha, off assists from Nieto and senior defenseman Kyle Barnish, scored a power-play goal 1:19 into the second period. Jicha, a right winger, plays the left top side on the power play.

Leatherberry scored the Panthers’ third power-play goal 3:45 into the third period. Assists were credited to junior forward Mason Anderson and sophomore forward Easton Lindert.

“It was crazy,” the 6-2 Leatherberry said. “I just put it on net and it went in. It was electric.”

So was the atmosphere, he said.

“It’s crazy,” Leatherberry said. “We have all the support in the world from our community, our town and our school. It means a lot to come here and it’s just packed with our people. It’s an advantage for us.”

Penalties dominated the final period. Overall, there were 33 penalties (18 on Mosinee) totaling 96 minutes. Among the penalties, Jicha received a 2-minute unsportsmanlike penalty and a 10-minute misconduct in the third period.

“Emotions got too high,” he said. “That’s all I’m going to say about it.”

Oregon became a standalone program in 2002, Clemens said. McFarland/Oregon qualified for state in 2000.

Clemens said the Panthers needed to “dial in and prepare” after falling to 10-11 this season. Now they are in the state final against New Richmond, which cruised to a 10-0 victory over fourth-seeded Menomonie in the first Division 2 semifinal Thursday.

New Richmond (23-4) broke open the game with four second-period goals, taking a 5-0 lead over Menomonie (10-17).

Five different players scored in the first two periods for the Tigers, who then pulled away in the third period, which featured a running clock once the game reached 6-0.

Sophomore forward Zaylin Sweet scored two goals and eight other players scored one goal apiece for New Richmond.

Photos: Oregon 3, Mosinee 0