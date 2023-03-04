MIDDLETON — Oregon boys hockey coach Larry Clemens knew his players needed to readjust their mindset after a four-game losing streak left the Panthers with a 10-11 record during the regular season.

They couldn’t just show up and expect winning results. They had to dial in and prepare more fervently, Clemens said.

Oregon buckled down in practice and games and tightened up its defense, putting together an end-of-season hot streak that carried the Panthers all the way to their first WIAA state tournament appearance as a standalone program.

Oregon’s run, however, ended Saturday.

Top-seeded New Richmond scored the game’s first three goals and added two empty-net goals late in the game en route to a 5-1 victory over third-seeded Oregon in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

“It’s a special group of guys,” Clemens said. “We ran into a team that played well. … These guys have been able to put all the words that they’ve used and put it into work and accomplished something our school has never done in 20 years. I’m extremely proud of what the players have been able to do.”

McFarland/Oregon qualified for state in 2000.

New Richmond (24-4), making its most recent state appearance since 2011, won its 10th consecutive game and earned its first state title. Oregon (17-12), making its first state title game appearance, had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

“They bought into what we were doing and the culture,” Clemens said. “There was kind of a stretch that happened in midseason when we were under the .500 mark that they decided it was time. … The last half of the season, they put their best foot forward and really worked for each other. That was the biggest thing. They really were a team at that point.”

Panthers senior forward Simon Dosher said the team developed into a hard-working, gritty group.

“At first, we definitely weren’t as connected,” Dosher said. “We just realized we had the potential to be great.”

Fast-and-physical New Richmond, the Big Rivers Conference champion, scored 6 minutes, 43 seconds into the first period on a power-play goal by senior defenseman Easton Schmit, who went top shelf for the game’s first goal.

Sophomore forward Bjorn Bahneman, off an assist from junior forward Catcher Langeness (who’s the team’s leading scorer), gave the Tigers a 2-0 advantage 9:58 into the first period.

Senior defenseman Ben Hahn then added the third goal with 1:42 left in the period. Senior forward Reece Hubmer was credited with the assist.

The Panthers’ defense was hampered when junior defenseman Logan Leatherberry left early in the game after being checked into the boards. Leatherberry had concussion symptoms and didn’t return, said Clemens, calling the 6-foot-2, 260-pound Leatherberry “the heartbeat on the backside.”

“It killed us,” Clemens said, noting two other defensemen also dealt with injuries suffered in the game. “He’s been lock down for us. There is a sense of confidence he brings to that defensive corps. When he went out, it was devastating.”

The Panthers, who finished fourth in the Badger West Conference, rallied within 3-1 late in the first period.

Freshman forward James Sherven scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway with 32.4 seconds remaining in the first period.

“James is an electric player,” Clemens said. “He’s going to be special.”

Sherven said: “It was really an exciting experience. … I didn’t really notice I scored until the lights turned off (and spotlights came on).”

The Panthers weren’t able to take advantage of power-play opportunities they had, finishing 0 for 4.

New Richmond had advanced to the final with a 10-0 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Menomonie, while Oregon, led by junior goaltender Nathan McAlpine, blanked second-seeded Mosinee 3-0 in the other semifinal.

McAlpine made 11 saves in the first period and nine in the second period Saturday and finished with 24. New Richmond goalie Blake Milton totaled 21 saves, nine in the final period.

New Richmond scored two empty-net goals near the end of the game when McAlpine was pulled for an extra attacker.

Langeness, with an assist from Schmit, scored with 2:35 to play. Bahneman added another empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining — for his second goal of the game.

Dosher said the Panthers had a belief from season’s start that they could make it to state.

“Unfortunately, we fell to New Richmond,” Dosher said. “It just feels good to make it this far. It would have felt better to win it.”

