Olympian Karyn Bye Dietz earns Hall of Fame honor from National Federation of State High School Associations

Karyn Bye Dietz is scheduled to be one of 12 individuals inducted into the 2020 National Federation of State High School Associations Hall of Fame, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

The induction ceremony has been postponed until the NFHS summer meeting in 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

She becomes the 13th individual from Wisconsin to be inducted into the NFHS Hall of Fame.

Bye Dietz is considered a trailblazer for girls hockey.

According to the WIAA release, she was a three-sport athlete at River Falls High School in the late 1980s — more than a decade prior to when the WIAA began sponsoring ice hockey as a sport for girls.

Nonetheless, she was a three-year letterwinner on the boys hockey team. She was a three-time All-Middle Border Conference selection, was a team captain as a senior and was among the team’s leading scorers as a junior and senior.

Bye Dietz, a 1989 River Falls graduate, earned 11 varsity letters.

Playing doubles and singles during her prep career, she won four letters in tennis and qualified for the state tournament three times. She also was a captain as a junior and senior.