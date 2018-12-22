Middleton sophomore Ava Jambor has played hockey for seven years and through the sport is attempting to help a family friend and raise money and awareness for the fight against leukemia.
Jambor, who plays forward for the Middleton girls co-op hockey team (the Madison Metro Lynx), said she is taking part in the “Student of the Year” campaign, which includes Dane County high school students.
She said she will try to raise money for 6-year-old family friend Noah Sanger during the competition that begins Jan. 26 and lasts until March 14.
Sanger was diagnosed with leukemia last year at age 5 and is still receiving treatment, said Jambor, whose goal is to raise at least $50,000 for this cause.
Money raised goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to help with funding “cures, treatments, therapies and researches for patients battling different types of blood cancer,” according to Jambor.
She plans to kick off the fundraiser at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Metro Lynx’s game against the Schofield D.C. Everest co-op at Madison Ice Arena.
During lineup announcements, Sanger and Jambor will be announced and he will join her at the blue line.
During the National Anthem, those attending will light red lanterns they received with the purchase of their ticket, she said. The red lanterns, provided by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, signify standing with someone battling blood cancer, she said. Players and coaches also will have the lanterns. Sanger will hold a white lantern, indicating he is battling the illness.
Also, each team plans to put orange tape on their sticks – the color of leukemia awareness is orange. That will help send the message that the hockey family sticks together, she said.
There also will be a raffle and a face painter, and food, T-shirts, stickers and bracelets are scheduled to be sold.
“All of my friends, my family, teammates, my school, the Middleton youth hockey organization and boys high school team, as well as the Polar Caps youth hockey organization and the local community have played a very crucial role in helping me get to where I am today,” Jambor said in an email. “My goal is to pack the arena and get as many fans and supporters there as possible.”
The Metro Lynx team includes Middleton, Dodgeville, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona,