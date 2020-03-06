Middleton co-op girls hockey team's Ava Jambor earns statewide Jeff Sauer community service award

The fund-raising game for LLS has been held each of the past two years and Jambor and her coach, Mike McKersie (coach of the Madison Metro Lynx), have made Sanger an honorary member of the Metro Lynx.

He is scheduled to complete his chemotherapy in May.

Jambor played every game for the Metro Lynx and scored four goals, had seven assists and 11 points at the time the release was completed.

The Metro Lynx qualified for the WIAA state girls hockey tournament for the first time and won their semifinal game Thursday over the Beloit Memorial co-op at the Dane County Coliseum. Jambor scored her team’s first goal. The Metro Lynx play in the title game against the Appleton Xavier co-op at noon Saturday.

Jambor was one of two finalists for the award.

The other was Adam Manske, a senior forward from Wales Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc.

The Jeff Sauer Award is modeled after the Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen and seeks to recognize players, male or female, who contribute to local communities in a true humanitarian spirit.