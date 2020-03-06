Middleton co-op girls hockey team's Ava Jambor earns statewide Jeff Sauer community service award

Ava Jambor, a junior from Middleton High School and a forward for the Middleton co-op girls hockey team, was named the recipient of the Jeff Sauer Award, the Coach Sauer Foundation announced Friday night.
The Jeff Sauer Award was presented Friday at the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association dinner.
The annual award hopes to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in the state of Wisconsin, according to a release from the organization.
It is named after former University of Wisconsin coach and hockey ambassador Jeff Sauer, who died in February, 2017.
The Jeff Sauer Award’s goal is to recognize good high school hockey players being great people and Jambor is a worthy example, according to the release, which detailed Jambor’s story.
For the past two years. Jambor has raised more than $50,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
She was inspired by being part of the Students of the Year program.
As part of the seven-week program, Jambor came in touch with Noah Sanger, a 7-year-old who was diagnosed with leukemia in February, 2017.
Jambor bonded with Sanger over their love of hockey and she took it upon herself to organize a fund-raising hockey game at Madison Ice Arena.
The fund-raising game for LLS has been held each of the past two years and Jambor and her coach, Mike McKersie (coach of the Madison Metro Lynx), have made Sanger an honorary member of the Metro Lynx.
He is scheduled to complete his chemotherapy in May.
Jambor played every game for the Metro Lynx and scored four goals, had seven assists and 11 points at the time the release was completed.
The Metro Lynx qualified for the WIAA state girls hockey tournament for the first time and won their semifinal game Thursday over the Beloit Memorial co-op at the Dane County Coliseum. Jambor scored her team’s first goal. The Metro Lynx play in the title game against the Appleton Xavier co-op at noon Saturday.
Jambor was one of two finalists for the award.
The other was Adam Manske, a senior forward from Wales Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc.
The Jeff Sauer Award is modeled after the Hockey Humanitarian Award, which is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen and seeks to recognize players, male or female, who contribute to local communities in a true humanitarian spirit.
After retiring from college hockey, Jeff worked extensively with disabled hockey players, He coached the U.S. sled hockey team to a gold medal at the Winter Paralympics in 2014 and in his seven years as coach, Team USA won two gold medals at the Sledge Hockey World Championships. Sauer was president of the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association.
Madison Ice Arena displays a replica of the Jeff Sauer Award in its lobby to honor Jambor and all past and future winners. Middleton High School also will receive a plaque to display to commemorate Jambor’s achievements.