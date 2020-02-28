Middleton co-op girls hockey team earns first state tournament berth

Said Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie: “I’m really excited for the players. These girls have really worked hard all season long.”

They defeated the Cap City Cougars (21-5-0) for the second time in three meetings this season. The Cougars had reached the state tournament the past three seasons.

“I knew it would be a good game,” Raaths said. “I knew they would put up a really, really good fight after the last two times we played them. Those were super good games. I just knew we came here with a lot of heart and it showed on the ice. I was really glad we could pull through.”

Cap City Cougars coach Jeff Thornton, who believed his team struggled to get into its offensive flow, said: “I’m disappointed we lost, but I’m not disappointed with how hard we played.”

Bonnell opened the scoring with 4:22 left in the first period, with freshman forward Mia Goetzke credited with an assist. Raaths came on a rush and blasted a shot toward Cap City Cougars sophomore goalie Lexi Holman, leading to a scramble in front of the net and Bonnell scoring on the rebound.

