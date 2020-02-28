Middleton co-op girls hockey team earns first state tournament berth

SUN PRAIRIE — All season, the Middleton co-op girls hockey team has focused on reaching the WIAA state tournament for the first time.
The top-seeded Madison Metro Lynx took their first step Friday night toward that goal when freshman defenseman Grace Bonnell delivered a first-period rebound goal.
Then when senior Sydney Raaths scored a dazzling second-period, power-play goal against the second-seeded Sun Prairie co-op, the Metro Lynx’s state dream looked very possible, indeed.
And when Bonnell fired from the far blue line and scored her second goal into an empty net with 1 minute, 54 seconds remaining, the celebration could begin in earnest.
Freshman goaltender Addie Armstrong made 33 saves and the Metro Lynx, ranked second in the state by WisconsinPrepHockey.net, blanked the fifth-ranked Cap City Cougars 3-0 in a WIAA sectional final at the Sun Prairie Ice Arena.
The Metro Lynx (23-3-0) won their seventh consecutive game and — for the first time — advanced to the state tournament semifinals Thursday at the Dane County Coliseum.
“It feels amazing,” said Bonnell, who attends Madison Memorial. “It’s a really good experience, and I think it’s a cool experience for our seniors. We really wanted to give them that experience going to the ‘Coli.’”
Said Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie: “I’m really excited for the players. These girls have really worked hard all season long.”
They defeated the Cap City Cougars (21-5-0) for the second time in three meetings this season. The Cougars had reached the state tournament the past three seasons.
“I knew it would be a good game,” Raaths said. “I knew they would put up a really, really good fight after the last two times we played them. Those were super good games. I just knew we came here with a lot of heart and it showed on the ice. I was really glad we could pull through.”
Cap City Cougars coach Jeff Thornton, who believed his team struggled to get into its offensive flow, said: “I’m disappointed we lost, but I’m not disappointed with how hard we played.”
Bonnell opened the scoring with 4:22 left in the first period, with freshman forward Mia Goetzke credited with an assist. Raaths came on a rush and blasted a shot toward Cap City Cougars sophomore goalie Lexi Holman, leading to a scramble in front of the net and Bonnell scoring on the rebound.
“A girl from Cap City tried to clear it out, but it came right to me,” Bonnell said. “I just shot it to get it to the net, and I guess it went through. Everyone was on the ground in front of me, so I couldn’t see it.”
Armstrong, meanwhile, stopped 14 shots in the first period and the Metro Lynx’s defense all night stymied the Cap City Cougars’ top scorers, including senior Zephryn Jager.
“I think I did well,” said Armstrong, also was in net for the Metro Lynx’s regular-season victory over the Cap City Cougars. “I definitely had some lucky saves when there was a screen in front, but I was able to make the save. I really do think my `D’ did a great job of keeping them out when they needed to. It was really a good overall team effort. … Once we ended the first with the 1-0 lead, we really had all of our energy.”
Amherst College hockey commit Raaths — who lives in Sun Prairie, attends Madison Edgewood and is in her first year playing for the Metro Lynx after playing for Madison Capitols teams — made it 2-0 with her power-play goal with 5:48 left in the second period.
“It was an absolutely unbelievable goal,” McKersie said.
“It was kind of a scramble in front of the net,” said Raaths, who established single-season goals and points records for the Metro Lynx this season. “It ended up from Rachel (Mirwald) popping out on my backhand. And I just tapped it over and one-timed it in on my forehand, and ended up being able to beat the goalie.’’
Sun Prairie co-op 0 0 0 — 0
Middleton co-op 1 1 1 — 3
First period: M — Bonnell (Goetzke), 12:38.
Second period: M — Raaths (Mirwald), 11:12 (pp).
Third period: M — Bonnell, 15:06 (en).
Saves: SP (Holman) 19; M (Armstrong) 33.
Penalties-minutes: SP 5-10; M 6-12.