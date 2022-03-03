Middleton co-op falls in WIAA state girls hockey semifinal

Members of the Middleton co-op girls hockey team walked off the Dane County Coliseum rink to hugs from family members.

Although the Metro Lynx were disappointed with a state tournament setback, they weren’t hanging their heads following a second straight state berth.

The D.C. Everest co-op beat the Metro Lynx 4-1 in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal on Thursday night.

The second-seeded Storm (23-1) will play fourth-seeded Onalaska (24-4) on Saturday for the state championship.

The Middleton co-op, the third seed, finished the season at 22-4. The co-op is comprised of players from Madison Edgewood, Middleton, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona.

Lynx coach Kathryn Anderson and her coaching staff made the decision to start junior Addie Armstrong in goal instead of senior Abby Nutini, who compiled a 16-2 record with an 0.79 goals-against average entering the semifinal.

Armstrong had 19 saves. Nutini, in her final high school game, recorded one save during the final 1 minute, 27 seconds of regulation.

Anderson said there was no hesitation about playing one goalie over another.

“We have two phenomenal goalies,” Anderson said. “That was kind of a decision that all three coaches concluded on. They’re both extremely talented, so we didn’t figure whoever was in net would affect the outcome of the game.

“The opponents have to go through five people anyway, so we were planning on reevaluating for the championship — if we were going to get there.”

Senior forward Kaya Bice, a Madison Memorial athlete, put the Metro Lynx on the scoreboard first with a goal at 9:16 of the first period.

But the Storm took control with a three-goal second period.

D.C. Everest senior defender Dru Sabatke scored off a deflection in front of the goal box 57 seconds into the second period to even the scorel.

Senior forward Logan Crawford’s goal at the 6:46 mark of the second gave the Storm their first lead at 2-1.

D.C. Everest persevered through a 5-on-3 short-handed situation toward the end of the second period — with two Storm players in the penalty box — and freshman Claire Calmes minding the net.

D.C. Everest senior forward Gabrielle du Vair scored a power-play goal at 12:21 in the third. The Storm got an empty-net goal from junior forward Hannah Baumann with less than two minutes to go for the final margin.

Anderson said it was a sad moment to see 10 seniors depart the Lynx, but she was proud of their accomplishments.

Bice finished her senior season tied with senior defender Ally Jacobson as the team’s goal leaders with 17 goals each.

“We huddled up before the game and talked about being a family, no matter what happens,” Anderson said. “At the end of the game we did the same thing.

“All 10 of the seniors are phenomenal leaders. We’ll take a big hit next year, but they’ve been such good role models for the underclassmen that are coming up, I think that they’re just going to follow in their footsteps.”

In the other state semifinal, junior forward Anna Szymanski scored two goals as the Onalaska co-op beat the top-seeded Xavier co-op 3-1.