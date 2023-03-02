MIDDLETON — Sophomore forward Leah Grudzinski believed the Metro Lynx girls hockey team was in position to pull off an upset Thursday night when her second-period goal rallied her team within one score of the top-seeded Bay Area Ice Bears.

But the Bay Area, the De Pere co-op, responded with two third-period goals and earned a 4-1 victory over the fourth-seeded Metro Lynx, the Middleton co-op in a WIAA state girls hockey tournament semifinal at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

“It was just good hockey,” Metro Lynx coach Kathryn Anderson said. “That’s what it comes down to. Great hockey to the core. Everyone laying everything out on the ice. … At the end of the day, it was great hockey and two great teams. … They are a very strong team and we respect that. I’m glad we got the chance to play them.”

The Eastern Shores Conference champion Ice Bears (24-3) scored the game’s first two goals against the Badger Conference champion Metro Lynx (19-7). They constantly peppered Metro Lynx senior goaltender Addie Armstrong, who had 32 saves.

“She stood on her head,” Anderson said about Armstrong. “She did fantastic. I can say that about all of our seniors. They left it all on the ice.”

Ice Bears freshman forward Faye Brunke, with assists from sophomore forwards Kristina Kruse and Julianne Bradford, scored 2 minutes, 42 seconds into the game. Armstrong, a Madison Memorial athlete, made 11 saves in the first period.

“I thought (Armstrong) did great,” said Metro Lynx junior forward Emma Stebbeds, a Verona athlete. “She played really hard. She stayed positive, trying to pick us up.”

Ice Bears senior goalie Anna Byczek made a key save on Metro Lynx senior forward Rachel Jasinski, who broke in behind the defense with 5:15 left in the first period.

Sophomore forward Rachael Beeck, off assists from freshman forward Hannah Von Haden and sophomore forward Addy Gady, put the Ice Bears ahead 2-0.

The Metro Lynx responded with a goal from Grudzinski with 2:37 left in the second period.

“She’s full of energy,” Anderson said. “She does everything we ask. She deserved that chance and she took it.”

Grudzinski tapped in a rebound after the puck went behind Byczek. Assists were credited to Stebbeds and junior defenseman Rowan Severson.

“It was like a rush of emotions,” Verona's Grudzinski said. “I was backdoor in the crease and I just saw the puck pop out a little bit. I said, `Oh, here it is.’ I just grabbed it and scooped it back in there.

“I was like, `Wow, we’ve got this. We’re going to do it this year.’ There was a lot of confidence after that goal, especially for me. … It was a really nice confidence-booster.”

After pulling within 2-1, Stebbeds said, “Coach was keeping us hyped up and my teammates were just keeping it positive.”

But the Ice Bears gained a little cushion when their top scorer, sophomore forward Emily Bill, scored with 8:55 left to play. Bill’s goal, off an assist from Bradford, gave the De Pere co-op a 3-1 lead.

Julianne Bradford increased the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal with 2:31 to play. Kruse and senior defenseman Claire Bradford had the assists.

The state appearance was the Metro Lynx’s second consecutive trip and third in the past four seasons.

“I thought we had a great season,” Stebbeds said. “I don’t think we were as skilled as last season, but I think we replaced that with hard work.”

Bay Area advanced to the championship game at 12:10 p.m. Saturday and will face second-seeded Superior/Maple Northwestern, which defeated third-seeded Hudson 3-2 on junior forward Autumn Cooper’s goal with 12.1 seconds remaining to play in Thursday night’s second semifinal.

