Two Madison-area teams made the WIAA state boys hockey tournament this year: Verona in Division 1 and Oregon in Division 2.

Although neither won a state title, their talent was recognized on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State teams.

Here is the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area boys hockey team.

Player of the year

Brady Engelkes, jr., Middleton — Engelkes was the offensive catalyst for Middleton, which finished second in the Big Eight Conference.

The forward made the WHCA All-State team for the second-straight year after scoring 43 goals, which ranked third in the state.

Engelkes was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference choice and won the Joe Pavelski Award, which is presented to the state's top forward.

Coach of the year

Joel Marshall, Verona — With a 19-5 record, Marshall led the Wildcats to their sixth-straight Big Eight title.

Success continued in the postseason as Verona made the state tournament for the fifth time in the past six years.

Second-seeded Verona lost to top-seeded Green Bay Norte Dame 8-2 in the championship game as the Wildcats fell short of their goal of replicating their 2020 title win over the Tritons.

All-Area first team

Forwards — Brady Engelkes, jr., Middleton; David Emerich, jr., Waunakee; Reece Cordray, sr., Verona.

Defenders — Warner Frey, sr., Madison West; Lars Brotzman, sr., Verona.

Goaltender — Blake Craven, sr., Verona.

All-Area second team

Forwards — Andrew Jicha, jr., Oregon; Tate Schmidt, jr., Waunakee; Conrad Moline, sr., Verona.

Defenders — Caden Feinstein, jr., Madison Memorial; Eli Covey, so., Middleton.

Goaltender — Rowan White, jr., Madison Edgewood.

Honorable mention — David Dina, jr., defender, Verona; Quinn Smith, jr., forward, Madison West; Riley Boyle, jr., defender, Madison Memorial; Tyler Rauls, sr., forward, Sun Prairie United; Cam Haynes, sr., goalie, Middleton.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

