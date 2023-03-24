Two Madison-area teams made the WIAA state boys hockey tournament this year: Verona in Division 1 and Oregon in Division 2.
Although neither won a state title, their talent was recognized on the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State teams.
Here is the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area boys hockey team.
Player of the year Brady Engelkes, jr., Middleton — Engelkes was the offensive catalyst for Middleton, which finished second in the Big Eight Conference.
The forward made the WHCA All-State team for the second-straight year after scoring 43 goals, which ranked third in the state.
Engelkes was a first-team All-Big Eight Conference choice and won the Joe Pavelski Award, which is presented to the state's top forward.
Coach of the year Joel Marshall, Verona — With a 19-5 record, Marshall led the Wildcats to their sixth-straight Big Eight title.
Success continued in the postseason as Verona made the state tournament for the fifth time in the past six years.
Second-seeded
Verona lost to top-seeded Green Bay Norte Dame 8-2 in the championship game as the Wildcats fell short of their goal of replicating their 2020 title win over the Tritons. All-Area first team Forwards — Brady Engelkes, jr., Middleton; David Emerich, jr., Waunakee; Reece Cordray, sr., Verona. Defenders — Warner Frey, sr., Madison West; Lars Brotzman, sr., Verona. Goaltender — Blake Craven, sr., Verona. All-Area second team Forwards — Andrew Jicha, jr., Oregon; Tate Schmidt, jr., Waunakee; Conrad Moline, sr., Verona. Defenders — Caden Feinstein, jr., Madison Memorial; Eli Covey, so., Middleton. Goaltender — Rowan White, jr., Madison Edgewood. Honorable mention — David Dina, jr., defender, Verona; Quinn Smith, jr., forward, Madison West; Riley Boyle, jr., defender, Madison Memorial; Tyler Rauls, sr., forward, Sun Prairie United; Cam Haynes, sr., goalie, Middleton. Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Photos: Oregon battles New Richmond in WIAA Division 2 boys hockey state title game
Oregon's Nathan McAlpine gives up one of three first-period goals as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Nathan McAlpine blocks a shot from New Richmond's Matthew Unger in the first period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Simon Dosher and New Richmond's Easton Schmit battle in the first period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Kyle Barnish, back, chases after New Richmond's Steven Chapman in the third period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Nathan McAlpine makes a save in the third period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Nathan McAlpine blocks the shot of New Richmond's Zaylin Sweet in the first period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's James Sherven and New Richmond's Catcher Langeness battle for the puck during the third period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Cameron Mueller checks New Richmond's Reece Hubmer in the third period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
New Richmond's Zaylin Sweet, front, and Oregon's Kyle Barnish fight for the puck in the third period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Mason Anderson reacts after Oregon gave up a empty net goal in the third period of a 5-1 loss to New Richmond in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon's Cameron Mueller moves past New Richmond's Bjorn Bahneman in the third period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Oregon hockey fans cheer on their team in the third period as Oregon falls to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Member of Oregon boys hockey team skate with the second-place trophy after falling to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Member of the Oregon boys hockey team look on after falling to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
Members of the Oregon boys team embrace after falling to New Richmond 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
New Richmond celebrates after defeating Oregon 5-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
Steve Apps, For the State Journal
