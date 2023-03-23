Grace Bonnell led the defensive charge and also had an offensive impact for the Middleton co-op girls hockey team this season, propelling the Metro Lynx to the Badger Conference title and the WIAA state tournament.

Bonnell also led the 2022-23 All-Area girls hockey team selections. Meet the team here:

2022-23 All-Area girls hockey team

Player of the year

Grace Bonnell, Sr., Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) – Bonnell, who played defense for the Metro Lynx, was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association All-State team and a finalist for the Ms. Hockey Award, announced by WisconsinPrepHockey.

The 5-foot-1 Bonnell, a Madison Memorial student, was a first-team all-conference choice as a defender in the Badger Conference.

Bonnell, one of the top scorers for the Metro Lynx, led the team in assists. She helped lead the Metro Lynx to the Badger Conference crown and the WIAA girls state tournament at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, where they dropped a 4-1 state semifinal decision to the De Pere co-op (the Bay Area Ice Bears), the eventual state champion.

Coach of the year

Kathryn Anderson, Middleton co-op (Metro Lynx) — Anderson, who was named the Metro Lynx coach in August 2020, led the team to an undefeated season in the Badger Conference and to the WIAA state tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Metro Lynx (19-7) received the fourth seed and fell in the semifinal 4-1 to top-seeded Bay Area. The Metro Lynx advanced to state by defeating the Viroqua co-op 5-1 in the sectional final.

The Middleton co-op includes Middleton, Dodgeville, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona.

2022-23 All-Area team

Forwards — Emma Stebbeds, Jr., Metro Lynx; Kayla Capener, Sr., Badger Lightning (Baraboo co-op); Georgia Rae Samuelson, Sr., Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie West co-op).

Defenders — Grace Bonnell, Sr., Metro Lynx; Jamie Steinmetz, Sr., Metro Lynx.

Goaltender — Addie Armstrong, Sr., Metro Lynx.

Honorable mention

Izzy Hahn, Sr., Goalie, Cap City Cougars; Rachel Jasinski, Sr., Forward, Metro Lynx; Mallory Ruland, Sr., Forward, Badger Lightning; Marli Davenport, Sr., Forward; Cap City Cougars; Emily Smedema, So., Goalie, Beaver Dam; Aven Gruner, Sr., Goalie, Stoughton Icebergs co-op; Olivia Kaminsky, Sr., Defender, Cap City Cougars.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.

Close Photos: Action from Friday's girls hockey game between Cap City, Badger Lightning The Badger Lightning host Cap City in a girls hockey game at Pierce Park in Baraboo Friday night.