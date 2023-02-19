The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

Brady Engelkes, jr., Middleton

Sport: Boys hockey

By the numbers: After a breakout sophomore season, Engelkes took his game to a different level this winter. Following a 28-goal season last year, the junior forward closed the regular season with a team-best 43 goals, good for third-most in the state. He recorded 21 goals in Big Eight Conference play, just one behind league leader Tyler Steuck of Janesville Craig/Parker. Engelkes isn’t a one-trick pony however, adding 22 assists, second-most on the Cardinals. He recorded 13 multi-goal games, including four with at least a hat trick, and recorded multiple points in all but four games. That helped fuel Middleton to a runner-up finish in the Big Eight at 9-3-0, and a regular season record of 16-8-0.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning 4-3 in overtime against Arrowhead and scoring all four goals.

Favorite class: Gym.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

Quotable: “Brady is a special player. He's offensively as gifted as you'll find in the state of Wisconsin and he's growing into an excellent leader and role model for younger players to follow,” coach Dan Truehl said. “Brady has the ability to take over a game, both offensively and by shutting down the opponent's best players defensively. The sky's the limit for him assuming he continues to mature and embrace being a leader in the locker room.”