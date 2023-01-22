 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Madison Memorial's Addie Armstrong in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Madison Memorial senior gymnast Clare Murphy discusses various topics during an interview Jan. 11, 2023, at Madison Memorial High School. 

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Addie Armstrong of Madison Memorial.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Addie Armstrong, sr., Madison Memorial

Addie Armstrong mug

Armstrong

Sport: Girls hockey

By the numbers: Armstrong has been a force in net for Madison Metro Lynx since her freshman season in 2019-20. Helping lead the Middleton co-op to a WIAA state tournament runner-up finish as a freshman, Armstrong has saved her best season for this winter. The netminder has started all 14 games and compiled a 12-3-0 record, including an 8-0-0 mark for the Badger Conference leaders. Armstrong has allowed just 15 goals on 217 shots, good for a save percentage of .931 and a 1.15 goals-against average with a career-high six shutouts.

Favorite athletic memory: Making it to the national tournament with my Team Wisconsin U16 team in 2021.

Favorite class: Science.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Cornerstone Arena in Green Bay.

Quotable: “Addie is not only a phenomenal athlete but also sets a great example for her teammates,” coach Kathryn Anderson said. “She’s motivated, determined, and a positive influence on her teammates and coaches.”

The State Journal recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email wsjsports@madison.com and explain why they are deserving.

