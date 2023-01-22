Meet Madison Memorial's Addie Armstrong in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Addie Armstrong of Madison Memorial.

Addie Armstrong, sr., Madison Memorial

Sport: Girls hockey

By the numbers: Armstrong has been a force in net for Madison Metro Lynx since her freshman season in 2019-20. Helping lead the Middleton co-op to a WIAA state tournament runner-up finish as a freshman, Armstrong has saved her best season for this winter. The netminder has started all 14 games and compiled a 12-3-0 record, including an 8-0-0 mark for the Badger Conference leaders. Armstrong has allowed just 15 goals on 217 shots, good for a save percentage of .931 and a 1.15 goals-against average with a career-high six shutouts.

Favorite athletic memory: Making it to the national tournament with my Team Wisconsin U16 team in 2021.

Favorite class: Science.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Cornerstone Arena in Green Bay.

Quotable: “Addie is not only a phenomenal athlete but also sets a great example for her teammates,” coach Kathryn Anderson said. “She’s motivated, determined, and a positive influence on her teammates and coaches.”