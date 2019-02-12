Try 1 month for 99¢
Culvers Cup 04-12292018221615

Madison West's Drake Baldwin, right, celebrates his first period goal with teammates Felix Jiang (5) and Alex Duchemin (14) during the team's matchup against Madison Memorial in the championship game of the Culver's Cup boys hockey tournament at the Madison Ice Arena in Madison, Wis. Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Madison West senior forward Drake Baldwin was named the Most Valuable Player on the Madison All-City boys hockey team, which was announced after a vote of the city coaches.

Madison Memorial senior forward Parker Lindauer was named the winner of the Lance Johnson Award for Commitment to Excellence. 

The Spike Annen Most Competitive Award winner was Madison Edgewood senior defenseman Hunter Stracka.

Baldwin, Lindauer and Stracka were on the first team, which also included Madison Edgewood junior forward Thomas Weis, Madison Memorial senior defenseman Jack Helle and Madison West sophomore goaltender Ian Hedican.

As of Monday afternoon, Lindauer, Baldwin and Weis were second, fourth and fifth, respectively, in points scored in the state, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

2018-19 Madison All-City Team

FIRST TEAM

F: Drake Baldwin, sr., Madison West

F: Thomas Weis, jr., Madison Edgewood

F: Parker Lindauer, sr., Madison Memorial

D: Hunter Stracka, sr., Madison Edgewood

D: Jack Helle, sr., Madison Memorial

G: Ian Hedican, so., Madison West

SECOND TEAM

F: Kaleb Kohn, sr., Madison West

F: Drew Lenz, jr., Madison Edgewood

F: Tyler Nelson, sr., Madison Memorial

D: Devin Huie, jr., Madison West

D: Beckett Frey, jr., Madison West

G: Zach Walker, so., Madison Edgewood

HONORABLE MENTION

F: Charlie Collinge, sr., Madison LaFollette /Madison East

F: Cody Menzel, fr., Madison Edgewood

F: Jack Faulkner, jr., Madison Memorial

D: Nathan Walker, so., Madison Edgewood

D: Yoann Gomez, jr., Madison Memorial

G: Tyler Kreft, fr., Madison Memorial

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

