Madison West senior forward Drake Baldwin was named the Most Valuable Player on the Madison All-City boys hockey team, which was announced after a vote of the city coaches.
Madison Memorial senior forward Parker Lindauer was named the winner of the Lance Johnson Award for Commitment to Excellence.
The Spike Annen Most Competitive Award winner was Madison Edgewood senior defenseman Hunter Stracka.
Baldwin, Lindauer and Stracka were on the first team, which also included Madison Edgewood junior forward Thomas Weis, Madison Memorial senior defenseman Jack Helle and Madison West sophomore goaltender Ian Hedican.
As of Monday afternoon, Lindauer, Baldwin and Weis were second, fourth and fifth, respectively, in points scored in the state, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net.
2018-19 Madison All-City Team
FIRST TEAM
F: Drake Baldwin, sr., Madison West
F: Thomas Weis, jr., Madison Edgewood
F: Parker Lindauer, sr., Madison Memorial
D: Hunter Stracka, sr., Madison Edgewood
D: Jack Helle, sr., Madison Memorial
G: Ian Hedican, so., Madison West
SECOND TEAM
F: Kaleb Kohn, sr., Madison West
F: Drew Lenz, jr., Madison Edgewood
F: Tyler Nelson, sr., Madison Memorial
D: Devin Huie, jr., Madison West
D: Beckett Frey, jr., Madison West
G: Zach Walker, so., Madison Edgewood
HONORABLE MENTION
F: Charlie Collinge, sr., Madison LaFollette /Madison East
F: Cody Menzel, fr., Madison Edgewood
F: Jack Faulkner, jr., Madison Memorial
D: Nathan Walker, so., Madison Edgewood
D: Yoann Gomez, jr., Madison Memorial
G: Tyler Kreft, fr., Madison Memorial