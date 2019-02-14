Madison West junior defenseman Devin Huie just had left the penalty box after serving a first-period penalty for hooking.
With two teammates already playing defense, Huie positioned himself as a forward. The next thing Huie knew the puck was coming his way and he skated in along the right boards for the tying goal with only 27 seconds left in the first period.
“I figured I guess I’ll just play forward,” Huie said, describing the play. “So, I was playing the winger position for a little bit. I saw the puck coming out of the zone and I just flew up the side and I was hoping for a pass over there, and I got it from Alex (Duchemin). It was a great pass.”
The goal proved to be a spark for the third-seeded Madison West boys hockey team, which then erupted for three second-period goals en route to a 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Madison Memorial in a WIAA regional final Thursday night at Madison Ice Arena.
“I’m a believer that those last-minute goals are huge,” Madison West coach Steve Libert said. “You score it and you come into the locker room feeling so good. You give it up and you’re not feeling so good. That was a big play.”
Added Huie: “It was late in the period. It was big to tie the game. It made the team happy in the locker room, instead of being down.”
Huie also had two second-period assists and senior forward Drake Baldwin scored two goals — giving him 48 for the season for Madison West (17-6-2), which defeated Madison Memorial (14-12-0) for the third time in four meetings this season.
The Regents advanced to a sectional semifinal against second-seeded and 10th-ranked Sun Prairie on Tuesday.
The Regents seized a 4-1 lead with the three second-period goals.
Freshman forward Aidan Baccus scored off a rebound only 1 minute, 26 seconds into the second period.
Playing a player down due to a penalty, Spartans senior Parker Lindauer broke in and almost tied the game at 2. But Lindauer was denied by Regents sophomore goaltender Ian Hedican, who made an acrobatic save.
Madison West then capitalized late in the man-advantage when Baldwin scored with 9:26 remaining in the second period. Baldwin passed in front to sophomore forward Duchemin, who passed back to Baldwin, moving from the left corner to the side of the net.
Freshman Eric Horein scored a rebound goal with 3:59 remaining in the period, boosting the Regents’ lead to 4-1.
Senior forward Tyler Nelson’s short-handed goal, off an assist from Lindauer, rallied the Spartans within 4-2 only 23 seconds into the third period. But the Regents answered with goals by junior Marcus Mack and Baldwin, whose goal was into an empty net with 22 seconds to play.
The Spartans opened the scoring when freshman forward Aaron Jungers knocked in a rebound from in front with 9:51 elapsed in the first period.
“We talked (after the first period) about being harder on the puck,” Libert said. “We let some pucks through us and our weak-side forward didn’t manage the middle very well. So, they got those rushes and they got some speed to the neutral zone because we didn’t manage the middle.”
The Regents tied the game at 1 after killing off the penalty to Huie, who scored the tying goal.
“That was one where we had just finished on our power play,” Spartans coach Jon Spencer said. “So, some people were a little bit out of position and they made a nice play going forward. They made a great goal.”
Libert said Huie has the ability to bounce back from a mistake or taking a penalty.
“He’s a pretty steady player,” Libert said of Huie. “He just throws them in the trunk and moves on. He knows there are good plays and bad plays and that he just has to put them behind you and make the next play.”
Madison Memorial 1 0 1 — 2
Madison West 1 3 2 — 6
First period: MM — A. Jungers (Contrucci, Lindauer), 9:51. MW — Huie (Clark), 16:33.
Second period: MW — Baccus (Ranabhat, Huie), 1:26; Baldwin (Duchemin), 7:34, pp; Horein (Mack, Huie), 13:01.
Third period: MM — Nelson (Lindauer), 0:23, sh. MW — Mack (Horein, Frey), 5:06; Baldwin (unassisted), 16:38, empty net.
Saves: MM (Kreft) 32; MW (Hedican) 17. Penalties-minutes: MM 7-14; MW 3-6.