Madison Metro Lynx forward Ava Jambor is finalist for Jeff Sauer Award

Ava Jambor, who plays for the Middleton co-op girls hockey team, is a state finalist for the Jeff Sauer Award, which is presented each year to recognize good high school hockey players being great people.
Jambor, a junior at Middleton who is a forward for the Madison Metro Lynx, and Adam Manske, a senior forward from Wales Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc, were named the finalists for the award, according to a release from the sponsors.
The purpose of the award is to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in Wisconsin.
Jambor has used hockey to raise awareness for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Jambor was inspired by 7-year-old Noah Sanger who was diagnosed with leukemia in March, 2017, and has undergone chemotherapy and spinal taps as part of his cancer treatment. Jambor organized a hockey event around one of her team’s games and has raised more than $50,000 for LLS, according to the release. On the ice, Jambor has scored four goals and had five assists for the Lynx, a top seed in their sectional.
Jambor was written about in the State Journal last year.
Manske is the captain and a four-year player. He has contributed to building a home for Habitat for Humanity and served as a volunteer for United Way events and at the Salvation Army meal program, according to the release. He also volunteered for his parish on a three-day mission that helped feed the homeless and repair low income properties in downtown Milwaukee. On the ice, Manske has nine goals and four assists for his team.
Shane Ryan, a goalie from Madison Edgewood, was the first recipient of the award and Parker Esswein, a forward from the Brookfield Stars, was last year’s winner.
The award is named after former University of Wisconsin coach and hockey ambassador Jeff Sauer, who passed away in February, 2017.
The winner will be announced March 6 at a dinner during the WIAA state hockey tournament.