Madison Memorial tabs Peter Brenner as boys hockey coach
Peter Brenner was named Madison Memorial boys hockey coach, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz announced.

Brenner replaces Jon Spencer, who retired as coach in March.

Brenner is a 1990 graduate of Madison Memorial. He was a three-year letterwinner and was on the Spartans' 1988 WIAA boys hockey state championship team. The 1988 team, coached by Vic Levine, defeated Madison West 2-0 in the final.

Brenner previously has coached hockey for the Memorial program and served as head coach of the Middleton co-op (the Madison Metro Lynx) girls hockey team, winning Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association state coach of the year in 2013, according to information from Schlitz.

Schlitz indicated a virtual meeting including Brenner and members of the hockey team family likely will be set up in the near future. An in-person welcome meeting couldn’t be scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Brenner’s hiring, Schlitz announced that Kate Grout, a 2015 Memorial graduate, was named the Spartans’ cheer (poms) coach.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

