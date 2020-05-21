Madison Memorial tabs Peter Brenner as boys hockey coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Peter Brenner was named Madison Memorial boys hockey coach, Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz announced.

Brenner replaces Jon Spencer, who retired as coach in March.

Brenner is a 1990 graduate of Madison Memorial. He was a three-year letterwinner and was on the Spartans' 1988 WIAA boys hockey state championship team. The 1988 team, coached by Vic Levine, defeated Madison West 2-0 in the final.

Brenner previously has coached hockey for the Memorial program and served as head coach of the Middleton co-op (the Madison Metro Lynx) girls hockey team, winning Wisconsin Girls Hockey Coaches Association state coach of the year in 2013, according to information from Schlitz.

Schlitz indicated a virtual meeting including Brenner and members of the hockey team family likely will be set up in the near future. An in-person welcome meeting couldn’t be scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Brenner’s hiring, Schlitz announced that Kate Grout, a 2015 Memorial graduate, was named the Spartans’ cheer (poms) coach.

