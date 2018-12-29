The Madison Memorial boys hockey team rode an aggressive offense — led by senior forward Tyler Nelson — all the way to the Culver’s Cup title on Saturday night at Madison Ice Arena.
Nelson scored three goals, senior forward Parker Lindauer had a goal and two assists and senior defenseman Jack Helle had two assists as Memorial earned a 5-1 victory over Madison West in the championship game of the 10th annual tournament.
The Spartans (7-7-0) erased an early one-goal deficit, scoring the final five goals, and avenged a loss to the Regents (9-4-1) earlier this season. Memorial kept constant pressure on West sophomore goaltender Ian Hedican, who made 37 saves.
“We changed some things up about two weeks ago and approached how we are going to play the game,” Spartans coach Jon Spencer said. “It’s taken a few games to get into the swing of things. We were pretty aggressive, pretty disciplined and had three lines that did their jobs.”
Spencer said Nelson is in his first season with the Spartans after playing for the Madison Capitols.
“He’s a very skilled forward,” Spencer said about Nelson, who was being examined afterward for a knee injury sustained in the final minutes. “We put him and Parker Lindauer together. They find each other very well.”
The Spartans took a 3-1 lead with two second-period goals. Junior forward Will Boyle put Memorial ahead 2-1 with a goal with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the period and scored his second goal 56 seconds later. Hedican made 15 saves in the second period.
The Spartans broke open the game in the third, with Nelson earning the hat trick 4:14 into the final period and Lindauer scoring with 2:17 remaining to play.
Regents senior forward Drake Baldwin opened the scoring, firing a laser into the upper left corner over Spartans junior goaltender Wes Turner’s right shoulder, with 6:59 left in the first period.
Nelson answered a little more than three minutes later. Hedican couldn’t hang on to Nelson’s blast and it fell into the net at 13:16. The Spartans peppered Hedican in that first period, but he came up big with 14 saves.
“They were quick to pucks and we weren’t quick to pucks,” Regents coach Steve Libert said. “We held onto the puck a little bit too long and that fed into their forecheck.”
A year ago, West defeated Memorial in a shootout in the Culver’s Cup championship game. The game ended in a 2-2 deadlock after an 8-minute overtime. Regents then-seniors Sam Loving and Colin Pulkrabek scored, giving West a 2-0 shootout decision.
This season, the Regents earned a 5-4 victory over the Spartans on Dec. 21, scoring three second-period goals and taking a 3-1 lead. Five players scored for the Regents. Junior Jack Faulkner and Junior Derek Buckalew each scored twice for the Spartans.
Baldwin entered Saturday night’s game second in the state in goals (25) and tied for fifth in points (36), while Lindauer came in second in the state in assists (25) and fourth in points (39), according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net.
Also Saturday, Ashland took a 3-1 victory over West Salem in the fifth-place game. Monona Grove beat Minocqua Lakeland 4-2 for seventh place.
Culver’s Cup girls
Onalaska forward Emily Brueggeman scored two goals and added two assists to lift the Hilltoppers (5-6-1) to a 6-2 victory in the third-place game over the Middleton co-op (4-8-0).
The St. Croix Valley co-op beat Superior 6-0 in the championship. The Brookfield Central co-op finished fifth with a 3-1 victory over Wisconsin Valley Union, and Minocqua Lakeland finished seventh by beating Eagle River Northland Pines 4-2.
Madison West 1 0 0 — 1
Madison Memorial 1 2 2 — 5
First period: MW — Baldwin (Jiang), 10:01; MM — Nelson (Lindauer, Gomez), 13:16.
Second period: MM — Boyle (Olson, Jungers), 9:10; Nelson (Lindauer, Helle), 10:06.
Third period: MM — Nelson (Contrucci), 4:14; Lindauer (Helle), 14:43.
Saves: MW (Hedican) 37; MM (Turner) 13.
Penalties-minutes: MW 2-4; MM 6-12