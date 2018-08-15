Madison Memorial senior Parker Lindauer announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to play men’s hockey at Northern Michigan University.
Northern Michigan is located in Marquette, Michigan, and is an NCAA Division 1 program in men’s hockey.
Lindauer, a forward, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and was a second-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area boys hockey team for 2017-18.
He tweeted: "Proud and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey at Northern Michigan University. Thanks for my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way.”