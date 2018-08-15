Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison Memorial's Parker Lindauer (21) is tripped by Baraboo/Portage's Gabe D'Asto (19) leading to a Lindauer goal on a penalty shot during the third period of a Culver's Cup Tournament semifinal game at Madison Ice Arena in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Madison Memorial senior Parker Lindauer announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to play men’s hockey at Northern Michigan University.

Northern Michigan is located in Marquette, Michigan, and is an NCAA Division 1 program in men’s hockey.

Lindauer, a forward, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and was a second-team choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area boys hockey team for 2017-18.

He tweeted: "Proud and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey at Northern Michigan University. Thanks for my family, friends and coaches who have helped me along the way.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

