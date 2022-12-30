Madison Memorial plays through tragedy in Culver's Cup, loses championship to Sauk Prairie

This week has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the Madison Memorial boys hockey team.

Having not participated in the Culver’s Cup tournament the previous two seasons, the Spartans finally got a chance this year, but tragedy struck before Thursday’s semifinal game against Monona Grove.

Junior Caden Feinstein’s father, Eric, passed away, forcing the Spartans to have a players-only meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss whether to play. The team voted in favor to continue with the tournament.

“I was hoping that it would open up an opportunity for discussion, but they’re teenage boys, we’ve never handled this before and there’s no script,” coach Peter Brenner said. “After a short period of silence, Caden Feinstein said we’re playing the game that night.”

The defenseman put up a performance for the ages, contributing seven points (four goals, three assists) to punch the Spartans’ ticket to Friday’s championship game against Sauk Prairie at Madison Ice Arena.

“He’s a phenomenal person and more than anything, he’s a great hockey player,” Brenner said of Feinstein. “He’d had a lot of success at playing hockey. He’s certainly one of our leaders and point leaders on the team.”

The Spartans battled against the Eagles, but the game went through two overtimes tied 2-2, forcing a three-round shootout. The only one to score was Sauk Prairie junior Colin Harrington, giving the Eagles back-to-back Culver’s Cup victories.

“I knew going second, I only needed to get one goal because our goalie was going to have them,” Harrington said. “He played great the whole game. I just moved laterally, the 5-hole opened up and I put it home.”

In the locker room after the game, the Spartans were just coming to terms that they had lost the game.

“They’re pretty disappointed, but they have to recognize that,” Brenner said. “… It is what it is. It’s just a sour feeling in your mouth after losing a shootout.”

All night long, Sauk Prairie goalie Kaden Stracke proved to be a tough cookie to crumble, finishing with 40 saves.

“He played great,” Harrington said. “He’s been playing great all season. He’s one of the best goalies in the state. We can’t do it without him. … He really carried us today.”

Brenner felt his Spartans (7-2-1) put pressure on the Eagles (10-2-1), having played the majority of the game in their defensive zone, but they gave up two power-play goals to freshman Landon Froese.

“We made them work in the defensive zone,” Brenner said. “You’ve got to win the special teams battle and we didn’t tonight.”

The Spartans had six penalties, which were costly.

“We should be able to kill,” Brenner said. “We should be able to kill those. We certainly don’t want to be killing so many penalties. We’re not a team built to kill penalties and to take a lot of penalties. It’s certainly unfortunate. The one (power-play goal) was unfortunate, especially at the end of the game.”

Froese got the game’s first goal 2 minutes, 15 seconds into the second period. His second goal was 10:07 into the third period to tie the game to tie it at 2.

“They were really big for us,” Harrington said of the power-play goals. “We weren’t getting too many chances on 5-on-5, so we really had to take advantage of the power plays were huge and gave us a lot of momentum going forward.”

The Spartans had all the momentum after trailing 1-0 in the second period. Sophomore Alek Likness (6:28) and senior Elijah Elmer (9:53) were both credited with goals to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead.

“I give our kids a lot of credit for the resiliency that they showed,” Brenner said. “We’ve had a couple of challenges when we’ve gotten down a goal of responding to that momentum shift. Before the second period, we’re going out there and we have to kill a 5-on-3, and I challenged them to win the period. They went out and won the period 2-1. I’m really proud of them for that and that’s just going to help us in the future.”

Through unfortunate circumstances, Brenner felt like this tournament brought the team together.

“Today, it was kind of, ‘What happens now?” Brenner said. “The reality is continuing to sink in. The boys got together, played a couple of games, they watched a movie together.”

Photos: Madison Memorial and Sauk Prairie meet in Friday's Culver's Cup championship