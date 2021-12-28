Madison Memorial boys hockey team drops out of Culver's Cup

The Madison Memorial boys hockey team won’t play in the Culver’s Cup hockey tournament Tuesday through Thursday.
Based on Madison School District “COVID health and safety protocols we have paused team activities until Jan. 3 for boys hockey,” Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in an email Tuesday.
Madison Memorial was scheduled to play Milwaukee Marquette at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Ice Arena in a quarterfinal game.
Memorial dropped a 4-2 decision to Sun Prairie last Thursday at Madison Ice Arena.
Boys and girls games in the 12th annual Culver’s Cup are scheduled for Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena, with the final round of games on Thursday.
In first-round games in the girls tournament that were completed Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Metro Lynx blanked Wisconsin Valley Union 7-0 at Madison Ice Arena and the Central Wisconsin Storm defeated Superior co-op 6-0 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Jon Masson selects his favorite stories from 2021
It was difficult to pick just five high school stories during a unique year that included the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring and a spring season that wrapped up in July with Sun Prairie's state baseball title.
The All-Badger North Conference outfielder and pitcher for the Waunakee baseball team was born with one arm.
Zelinski, who was living in an orphanage in Ethiopia, came to the United States when he was adopted at age 11.
By his count, Krentz played 1,974 nine-hole rounds, or 17,766 holes in 2020 — about 85% of the time by himself.
Fourth-ranked Sun Prairie scores 232.5 points to outdistance runner-up and second-ranked Greenfield co-op (211 points).
Thoeny is the No. 1 golfer for Blue Devils coach David Zilker's lineup. Thoeny is among eight girls who play for the Lodi boys golf program, which doesn't offer a girls team.