Madison Memorial boys hockey team drops out of Culver's Cup
Madison Memorial boys hockey team drops out of Culver's Cup

Madison Memorial's Samuel Knight (right) celebrates his first period goal with Elijah Elmer, as Sun Prairie takes on Madison Memorial in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference boys high school hockey on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Madison Ice Arena

The Madison Memorial boys hockey team won’t play in the Culver’s Cup hockey tournament Tuesday through Thursday.

Based on Madison School District “COVID health and safety protocols we have paused team activities until Jan. 3 for boys hockey,” Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in an email Tuesday.

Madison Memorial was scheduled to play Milwaukee Marquette at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Ice Arena in a quarterfinal game.

Memorial dropped a 4-2 decision to Sun Prairie last Thursday at Madison Ice Arena.

Boys and girls games in the 12th annual Culver’s Cup are scheduled for Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena, with the final round of games on Thursday.

In first-round games in the girls tournament that were completed Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Metro Lynx blanked Wisconsin Valley Union 7-0 at Madison Ice Arena and the Central Wisconsin Storm defeated Superior co-op 6-0 at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.

