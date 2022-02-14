Madison Edgewood's Andrew Budzinski among finalists for Jeff Sauer Award

Madison Edgewood senior defenseman Andrew Budzinski and Eau Claire Memorial senior defenseman Luke Lindsay are the finalists for the fifth annual Jeff Sauer Award.

The award is presented annually to recognize good high school hockey players being great people, according to a release from the Coach Sauer Foundation.

The award’s intent is to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in Wisconsin.

Shane Ryan, a goalie from Madison Edgewood, was the first recipient. Parker Esswein of Wauwatosa East and the Brookfield Stars won the award in 2019, Ava Jambor of Middleton High School and the Madison Metro Lynx in 2020 and Zoe Uihlein, from University School of Milwaukee, was last year's winner.

The award is named after former University of Wisconsin coach and hockey ambassador Jeff Sauer, who passed away in February, 2017.

The Coach Sauer Foundation sponsors the award. Foundation officials were “very impressed with all the nominated candidates and their stories of student-athletes who deserve notice for reasons that ultimately are more important than mere personal statistics,” according to the release.

The award is scheduled to be presented March 3 at the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches annual banquet prior to the WIAA state tournament.

