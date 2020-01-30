Madison Edgewood defeats McFarland to clinch Badger South hockey crown

After Spartans senior forward Jack Bartzen’s goal, off an assist from Bryce Flemming, tied the game at 2-all with 5:12 left in the second period, Crusaders senior forward Payton Smith poked in the go-ahead goal with 3:26 remaining in the period. Wiebusch then added his second goal of the game with 1:43 left in the period, giving Edgewood a 4-2 lead.

“Usually after every shift, we talk about what we can do better,” Wiebusch said of his sophomore line mates Cody Menzel (one goal, three assists) and Cooper Fink (one goal, four assists). “We thought we weren’t moving the puck quickly enough and we weren’t making the fastest and smartest plays, so we just kind of turned it on there.”

Sophomore forward Aidan Lenz extended Edgewood’s advantage to 5-2 only 38 seconds into the third period. The Spartans rallied behind two goals by senior forward Grant Newcomer, but Wiebusch scored a power-play goal – putting Edgewood on top 6-4 with 4:52 to play.

“Typically, we have been able to come back pretty well,” Bartzen said. “I thought penalties were hurting us. They are a skilled team. They have some guys who can really move the puck around. In the end, they capitalized on the power plays.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}