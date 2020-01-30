Madison Edgewood defeats McFarland to clinch Badger South hockey crown

MCFARLAND — On the cusp of a conference-clinching victory, the Madison Edgewood boys hockey team needed to respond each time McFarland made a charge.
And Edgewood answered those challenges, warding off McFarland for an 8-4 victory and clinching the Badger South Conference outright championship Thursday night at McFarland Community Ice Arena.
Sophomore forward J.J. Wiebusch led the Crusaders (16-4-0, 10-0-0 Badger South) with three goals and three assists during his biggest offensive output of the season.
“Our team really worked hard tonight,” said Wiebusch, in his first season competing for Edgewood after playing for the Madison Capitols’ U14 team last year. “We deserve the win. (The conference crown) was very important to us. We have worked super hard this season. I owe most of that (offensive production) to my teammates. They made unbelievable plays tonight.”
Edgewood scored three consecutive goals after second-place McFarland (15-4-1, 7-3-0) tied the game at 2-2 and scored three more times in the final 4 minutes, 52 seconds after the Spartans pulled within 5-4 with 5:29 remaining in the third period.
“It feels great. Any time you win a championship it feels great,” Crusaders coach Pete Rothering said. “We certainly expected to compete for it, but we have that expectation every year, whether it’s for a conference title or a sectional title. So, we keep our standards pretty high and when it works out, we feel great about it.”
After Spartans senior forward Jack Bartzen’s goal, off an assist from Bryce Flemming, tied the game at 2-all with 5:12 left in the second period, Crusaders senior forward Payton Smith poked in the go-ahead goal with 3:26 remaining in the period. Wiebusch then added his second goal of the game with 1:43 left in the period, giving Edgewood a 4-2 lead.
“Usually after every shift, we talk about what we can do better,” Wiebusch said of his sophomore line mates Cody Menzel (one goal, three assists) and Cooper Fink (one goal, four assists). “We thought we weren’t moving the puck quickly enough and we weren’t making the fastest and smartest plays, so we just kind of turned it on there.”
Sophomore forward Aidan Lenz extended Edgewood’s advantage to 5-2 only 38 seconds into the third period. The Spartans rallied behind two goals by senior forward Grant Newcomer, but Wiebusch scored a power-play goal – putting Edgewood on top 6-4 with 4:52 to play.
“Typically, we have been able to come back pretty well,” Bartzen said. “I thought penalties were hurting us. They are a skilled team. They have some guys who can really move the puck around. In the end, they capitalized on the power plays.”
You have free articles remaining.
Goals by Fink and junior Nathan Walker sealed the victory for Edgewood, which has won seven consecutive games. The Crusaders defeated the Spartans, No. 5 in Division 2 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net poll, for the second time this season.
“It’s not necessarily the puck moving, specifically,” Rothering said. “I think it’s more our engagement level. One of our challenges is maintaining our consistency. … We have a little bit of a young team, but I think they woke up a little bit and said, `Oh, we’ve got to get going.’ When they get going they are hard to play against.”
Wiebusch — whose given name is Jon James but he goes by J.J. — opened the scoring with a goal 5:01 into the game.
With Edgewood on the power play, McFarland senior forward Jack McGinn took advantage of a Crusaders’ turnover, stealing the puck and breaking in for an unassisted, shorthanded goal that tied the game 1-1.
But Edgewood took a 2-1 lead when Menzel took a pass from Wiebusch and tipped a shot past McFarland senior goaltender August Hoel at the 8:47 mark of the first period.
Madison Edgewood 2 2 4 — 8
McFarland 1 1 2 — 4
First period: ME – Wiebusch (Fink, Rossow), 5:01; McF – McGinn (unassisted), 5:53, (sh); ME – Menzel (Wiebusch, Fink), 8:47.
Second period: McF – Bartzen (Flemming), 11:48; ME – Smith (D. Lenz, Murn), 13:34; ME – Wiebusch (Fink, Menzel), 15:17.
Third period: ME – A. Lenz (N. Walker, D. Lenz), 0:38; McF – Newcomer (Wendt), 6:51; McF – Newcomer (Binger), 11:31; ME – Wiebusch (Fink, Menzel), 12:08, (pp); ME – Fink (Wiebusch, Menzel), 12:49; ME – N. Walker (Wiebusch, A. Lenz), 15:43.
Saves: ME 28 (Z. Walker); McF 34 (Hoel). Penalties-minutes: ME 6-12, McF 6-12.