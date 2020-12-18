Madison Edgewood boys hockey team rides powerful top line to first victory

Wiebusch and Menzel were at it again in the second period. Wiebusch, off an assist from Menzel, scored at 5:27 and Menzel, off an assist from Wiebusch, scored at 5:45 after again getting behind the defense. Those two goals 18 seconds apart gave Edgewood a 4-1 lead.

The Polar Caps closed within 4-3 in the third period on a goal by senior Alex Duchemin and a power-play goal by junior Sam Knight. But Crusaders defenseman Parker Murn responded with a power-play goal with 7:32 left to play. Menzel completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 12.9 seconds remaining.

Rothering said he and the team are grateful and happy for the opportunity to play this season. He believes it’s valuable for the athletes to compete and have an outlet.

But Rothering also said it’s been challenging to schedule practices and games, while trying to make sure the team remains safe and healthy, which is the priority.

“But, again we’re happy to be out there. … The kids enjoy it,” Rothering said. “They deserve to have the fun.”

West Madison senior goaltender Ian Hedican made 37 saves.