Madison Edgewood boys hockey team rides powerful top line to first victory

LAKE DELTON — Madison Edgewood boys hockey coach Pete Rothering believes his team possesses high-end forward talent.
And that means those on the top line — notably juniors Cody Menzel, J.J. Wiebusch and Aidan Lenz — will be asked to carry a significant offensive load this season.
Their offensive skills were on full display Friday night in Edgewood’s 6-3 victory over the West Madison Polar Caps at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena. It was Edgewood’s first victory this season.
The 5-11, 160-pound Menzel scored three goals and had three assists and the 5-11, 150-pound Wiebusch totaled two goals and four assists for the Crusaders (1-4-0).
“That (first) line was really good tonight,” Rothering said. “They led the way offensively. But, truthfully, I told the guys that we started to find some identity with our other lines, too. …. We got really good play out of our other two lines. (Their) energy level was good, forecheck was good. Sometimes that really helps momentum and things for our top line to go out and do what they do. And that’s score a bunch of goals.”
Menzel said he believes the first line feels a tight connection.
“I think we played the game we wanted to play,” he said. “We really moved the puck. I think we really saw the ice today a lot better than we have the past couple games.”
Madison Edgewood is playing this season as a WIAA high school team. The Crusaders must conduct full practices and play outside of Dane County due to Public Health Madison & Dane County health guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a change in health orders this week, they can have small-group practices in the county, Rothering said.
“We all really want to play,” Menzel said. “Like my coach said, ‘We don’t have to be there. We want to be there.’ The traveling is just a part of it.”
West Madison (3-3-0) is a Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association club team made up of varsity players primarily from Madison West and Madison Memorial (the roster also includes a player from Middleton).
The West Madison Polar Caps, coached by T.R. Moreau, are playing as a club team because the Madison Metropolitan School District has shut down all winter sports so far in response to the Dane County restrictions. About a dozen schools in the area and state — including Verona, which won the WIAA Division 1 state title last year — currently are playing as club teams.
The head coaches from the Madison West and Madison Memorial school teams cannot coach the club team.
After junior Trey Boyle opened the scoring for West Madison just 1 minute, 5 seconds into the game, Menzel (5:38 elapsed) and Wiebusch (5:55 elapsed) answered 17 seconds apart. Wiebusch and Lenz assisted on Menzel’s first goal.
Wiebusch and Menzel were at it again in the second period. Wiebusch, off an assist from Menzel, scored at 5:27 and Menzel, off an assist from Wiebusch, scored at 5:45 after again getting behind the defense. Those two goals 18 seconds apart gave Edgewood a 4-1 lead.
The Polar Caps closed within 4-3 in the third period on a goal by senior Alex Duchemin and a power-play goal by junior Sam Knight. But Crusaders defenseman Parker Murn responded with a power-play goal with 7:32 left to play. Menzel completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 12.9 seconds remaining.
Rothering said he and the team are grateful and happy for the opportunity to play this season. He believes it’s valuable for the athletes to compete and have an outlet.
But Rothering also said it’s been challenging to schedule practices and games, while trying to make sure the team remains safe and healthy, which is the priority.
“But, again we’re happy to be out there. … The kids enjoy it,” Rothering said. “They deserve to have the fun.”
West Madison senior goaltender Ian Hedican made 37 saves.
Edgewood advanced to a WIAA Division 1 sectional final last season. Rothering said the Crusaders haven’t had as much practice as normal this season, but added, “It was good to get a little confidence tonight and we’ll build from there.”
The players and coaches wore masks. Two parents per player were permitted to attend, with face coverings required.
West Madison club 1 0 2 — 3
Madison Edgewood 2 2 2 — 6
First period — WM: Boyle (Contrucci), 1:05; ME: Menzel (Wiebusch, Lenz), 5:38; Wiebusch (Budzinski, Menzel), 5:55.
Second period — ME: Wiebusch (Menzel), 5:27; Menzel (Friedow, Wiebusch), 5:45.
Third period — WM: Duchemin (Baccus), 0:16; Knight (Baccus, Anthony), 6:23 (pp); ME: Murn (Menzel, Wiebusch), 9:28 (pp); Menzel (Wiebusch), 16:48 empty net.
Saves: WM (Hedican) 37; ME (Walker) 29. Penalties-minutes: WM 6-12, ME 5-10.