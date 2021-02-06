Madison Edgewood boys hockey team advances in WIAA Division 1 postseason after Friday's game is canceled

The top-seeded Madison Edgewood boys hockey team was scheduled to play ninth-seeded Sun Prairie in a WIAA Division 1 postseason regional game on Friday night at Pierce Park in Baraboo.

However, tonight's game has been canceled because Sun Prairie has withdrawn due to COVID-19 reasons, Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp wrote in an email Friday.

Sun Prairie defeated eighth-seeded Baraboo/Portage 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Edgewood-Sun Prairie game originally was scheduled for Thursday night, but was postponed due to a snowstorm.

Madison Edgewood advances to a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pierce Park in Baraboo. Edgewood will play the winner of Friday night’s Waunakee-Onalaska co-op game.

The other side of the bracket has the Sauk Prairie co-op playing the Reedsburg co-op Friday night and Tomaha/Sparta playing Verona on Friday night.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.