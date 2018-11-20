VERONA — In a penalty-filled game, Mack Keryluk did his best work Tuesday night when the Verona boys hockey team was short-handed.
Keryluk — a 5-foot-11, 160-pound junior forward — scored two short-handed goals, including one during a 5-on-3 situation, and led Verona to a 5-2 victory over Madison Edgewood in the season opener for both teams at Verona Ice Arena.
“There was just open ice and I really have to capitalize on those opportunities,” Keryluk said.
Verona, ranked third in the state coaches’ preseason poll, and Edgewood, which received honorable mention in the rankings, most recently faced off at the end of last season in a WIAA sectional final Feb. 24 at Madison Ice Arena. Verona won a dramatic 4-3 double-overtime victory and advanced to the state tournament, where the Wildcats fell in the semifinals to eventual champion Hudson.
Twenty-nine penalties were called in the game Tuesday, which was a first-round pairing in the Admirals Cup tournament. The second round will be Friday at Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, with final-round games scheduled for Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Ozaukee Ice Center.
Keryluk, off an assist from senior defenseman Kade Binger, scored his first goal 7 minutes, 51 seconds into the second period, giving the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.
“We knew we could pressure them,” Verona coach Joel Marshall said. “We knew our forwards were way faster than their defensemen, so we were going to try to pressure them a little bit and force some turnovers. It, obviously, created a couple, where we were able to slip behind them.”
With Verona two men down due to penalties, Keryluk completed the scoring with 12:11 remaining in the third period — again taking a pass from Binger.
“It’s always defense first,” Keryluk said about his approach in that situation. “But you should always put pressure on the puck. Even if they aren’t paying attention at all, you can sneak up behind them. My second goal was actually me getting behind the play. After we dumped it, Kade Binger passed it out to me for a breakaway. That was just realizing there was open space and taking advantage of that moment.“
Verona junior forward Cale Rufenacht, also a standout in golf and football, opened the scoring with a power-play goal 1:47 into the contest.
Crusaders senior defenseman Zach Madson answered with a power-play goal at 15:03 of the first period.
The Wildcats took a 2-1 advantage on sophomore forward Walker Haessig’s unassisted, power-play goal 2:30 into the second period. Again, the Crusaders responded on the power play, tying the game at 2 when junior forward T-bone Weis scored during a 5-on-3 advantage 6:59 into the second period.
After Keryluk’s first goal gave the Wildcats the 3-2 lead, Rufenacht had a chance for another score, but he was stymied on a penalty shot. Verona senior forward Drew Dingle converted on a breakaway with 2:14 remaining in the second period, increasing the Wildcats’ advantage to 4-2.
“I thought it was really sloppy,” Edgewood coach Pete Rothering said. “Both with all the penalties and our poise and composure was really bad. Our mental toughness is something we are going to talk about and how to correct it. The result doesn’t bug me by itself. You’d rather win. It’s how we got there.”
Sophomore goaltender Kaden Grant, who played for the Milwaukee Junior Admirals last year, had a good performance in net for Verona, stopping 24 shots.
“The only two we gave up were power-play goals and so I’ll take that,” Marshall said. “The one on the 5-on-3 was deflected.”
Madison Edgewood 1 1 0 — 2
Verona 1 3 1 — 5
First period: V — Rufenacht (Osiecki), 1:47 (pp). ME — Madson (D. Lenz, Smith), 15:03 (pp).
Second period: V — Haessig, 2:30 (pp). ME — Weis (Stracka), 6:59 (pp). V — Keryluk (Binger), 7:51 (sh); Dingle (Ritter), 14:46.
Third period: V — Keryluk (Binger), 4:49 (sh).
Saves: ME (Walker) 22; V (Grant) 24.