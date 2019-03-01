The Eau Claire North boys hockey team pushed first on Thursday afternoon.
But it didn’t take long for Verona to push back— and back and back and back and back again.
Taking control with crisp and aggressive play during a lopsided second period, the Wildcats stormed to a 5-1 victory over Eau Claire North in a WIAA state quarterfinal at the Dane County Coliseum.
“We sustained and weathered the storm,” said coach Joel Marshall, whose Wildcats (21-5-2) outshot North 34-12 after the first period.
With the victory, fourth-seeded and sixth-ranked Verona advanced to meet top-seeded University School of Milwaukee (26-2-0) in a semifinal at 4 p.m. today. University School, ranked second in the state coaches’ poll, beat the Onalaska co-op 4-3 in Thursday’s first quarterfinal.
In the early going, the Wildcats struggled to find their way against an offensive-minded North lineup that included the state coaches’ association Player of the Year, senior forward and University of Wisconsin recruit Sam Stange.
But junior forward Mack Keryluk fired up the Wildcats with a pair of shorthanded goals against North (17-10-1), tying the score midway through the first period and closing out the scoring with a mini-breakaway goal just 30 seconds into the third.
The 5-foot-11 Keryluk, who leads the Wildcats with 42 goals and 81 points this season, didn’t seem to mind taking on the suggested nickname of “Shorty” for the rest of the state tournament — referring to his ability to produce pivotal short-handed goals.
“That’s a good thing, isn’t it?” Keryluk asked. “It’s all energy, and it’s super contagious. It has a trigger effect for everybody.”
Said Marshall: “Getting a short-handed goal really takes the wind out of the other team’s sails. A sense of energy comes in, and the (North) guys sat back a little. It’s kind of like a two-goal swing.”
But it took a little bit of misbehavior — which sent senior forward Drew Dingle to the penalty box at the 6:20 mark of the first — to flip the light switch that sent the Wildcats into playoff hockey mode.
Dingle was sent to the penalty box for five minutes for checking from behind— plus 10 more minutes for misconduct.
With Dingle looking on, the Huskies took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal at 6:54 of the first. Working from the right wing, Stange and Zach Urdahl drew Verona sophomore goalie Kaden Grant to the wrong side of the net, creating an opening on the weak side for Joey Koller to poke in a shot.
After Keryluk scored the equalizer, some more Verona energy left a mark just before the end of the first, putting the Wildcats ahead for good.
Senior Ryan Mirwald controlled the puck and sent it to junior Cale Rufenacht beyond the top of the right face-off circle. Rufenacht then fed sophomore forward Walker Haessig for a point-blank blast through the 2-hole with 22 seconds left in the opening period.
Verona outshot North in the second period 24-5, getting two goals from sophomore Leo Renlund to open a 4-1 lead before Keryluk’s second goal locked up the outcome.
Renlund’s second goal came after a scrum in front of the goal. Renlund waited patiently on the wing, as if he knew the puck would slide right to him — and when it did, he punched it in.
“Part of it is luck, but every goal comes with luck,” said Renlund, who now has nine goals and 28 points on the year. “Even if you’re just in the right place at the right time, you’ve still got to bury it.”
After falling in a semifinal last year, Renlund says the Wildcats will go into today’s game fully expecting to earn a spot in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game.
“It’s championship or bust,” Renlund said.
Eau Claire North 1 0 0 — 1
Verona 2 2 1 — 5
First period: ECN — Koller (Urdahl, Stange), 6:54 (pp). V — Keryluk (Renlund), 9:45 (sh); Haessig (Mirwald, Rufenacht), 16:37.
Second period: V — Renlund, 6:42 (pp); Renlund (Keryluk), 12:22.
Third period: V — Keryluk (Osiecki, Rufenacht), :30 (sh).
Shots: ECN 8-5-7-20; V 9-24-10-43. Saves: ECN (Schreiter 38, Pace 0) 38; V (Grant) 19. Power play goals-attempts: ECN 1-3; V 1-2. Penalties-minutes: ECN 4-8; V 7-25.