Kathryn Anderson takes over as Metro Lynx's coach

Kathryn Anderson was named coach of the Middleton co-op girls hockey team, also known as the Madison Metro Lynx, Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton announced Monday.
Anderson is a former player for the Metro Lynx and was an assistant coach the past four years, Pelton wrote in an email.
Anderson was listed as assistant coach and head JV coach on a roster last season.
“Not only does she have a great sense of the purpose of educational athletics, she understands the importance of fun with development,” Pelton wrote. “Plus, she brings a lot of energy, focus and passion to her alma mater. Having someone who has been involved in the program for so long both as a player and coach, as well as being part of the huge growth in the girls game in Wisconsin, especially Madison, only helps to push the program further ahead.
”I believe one of the best markers of a strong and successful program is when the players want to give back to the sport after they graduate. And with low numbers of women in leadership roles, having a strong female leading the team also opens the door for the area's young girls to see what they can be. The athletic directors are excited to welcome her on board.”
Mike McKersie had been the team’s coach and led the Lynx to the WIAA girls state tournament for the first time last season, advancing to the state final. An email message was left for McKersie on Monday.
The team tied with the Sun Prairie co-op and the Beloit co-op for the Badger Conference title. The Metro Lynx defeated the Sun Prairie co-op (the Cap City Cougars) 3-0 in the sectional final. The top-seeded Metro Lynx then topped the fourth-seeded Beloit co-op (the Rock County Fury) 5-2 in a state semifinal, before dropping a 5-3 decision to the second-seeded Appleton Xavier co-op 5-3 in the state title game.
The team remains the Middleton co-op, according to the WIAA. The Madison school district “took over the supervision of the team’s hockey staff to distribute responsibilities across the schools and now is in charge of hiring, supervising, evaluating, educating, paying and supporting” the Metro Lynx’s staff, wrote Pelton, who is overseeing the program.
“As MMSD went through the hiring process, Kathryn Anderson was identified as the best candidate for the head coaching role,” wrote Pelton, whose daughter, Kaya Pelton-Byce, a Madison Memorial student-athlete, played on the team last season.
The co-op’s roster last year had players from Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton and Verona. For 2020-21, the WIAA lists those five schools plus Dodgeville and Mount Horeb as being able to have players in the co-op.
The Cap City Cougars in late June named Brenna Weber as their new coach, replacing Jeff Thornton, who stepped down in early June.
Pelton said it was impactful for the growth of girls hockey that the area has three female coaches, with Anderson, Weber and Stoughton co-op coach Zoe Kurth.
