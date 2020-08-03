Kathryn Anderson takes over as Metro Lynx's coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kathryn Anderson was named coach of the Middleton co-op girls hockey team, also known as the Madison Metro Lynx, Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton announced Monday.

Anderson is a former player for the Metro Lynx and was an assistant coach the past four years, Pelton wrote in an email.

Anderson was listed as assistant coach and head JV coach on a roster last season.

“Not only does she have a great sense of the purpose of educational athletics, she understands the importance of fun with development,” Pelton wrote. “Plus, she brings a lot of energy, focus and passion to her alma mater. Having someone who has been involved in the program for so long both as a player and coach, as well as being part of the huge growth in the girls game in Wisconsin, especially Madison, only helps to push the program further ahead.

”I believe one of the best markers of a strong and successful program is when the players want to give back to the sport after they graduate. And with low numbers of women in leadership roles, having a strong female leading the team also opens the door for the area's young girls to see what they can be. The athletic directors are excited to welcome her on board.”