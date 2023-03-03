La Crosse Logan junior Jack Redman, who plays hockey for the Onalaska/La Crosse co-op, was named the sixth recipient of the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award.
The Coach Sauer Foundation made the announcement. The award was presented at the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association dinner Thursday night in Middleton.
The award’s purpose is to encourage community service among girls and boys hockey players in Wisconsin and recognize “good high school players being great people,” according to a release from the Coach Sauer Foundation.
Redman has done volunteer work for the elderly and at his church. And with teammates on the Logan soccer team, he has worked with athletes who have disabilities.
Redman, while rehabilitating a knee injury that sidelined him during varsity hockey, decided to try playing sled hockey and discovered an appreciation for the work put in by athletes on those teams, according to the release.
