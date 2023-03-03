La Crosse Logan junior Jack Redman, who plays hockey for the Onalaska/La Crosse co-op, was named the sixth recipient of the Jeff Sauer Humanitarian Award.

The Coach Sauer Foundation made the announcement. The award was presented at the Wisconsin High School Coaches Association dinner Thursday night in Middleton.

The award’s purpose is to encourage community service among girls and boys hockey players in Wisconsin and recognize “good high school players being great people,” according to a release from the Coach Sauer Foundation.

It is named after the former University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach and hockey ambassador who passed away in February, 2017.

Redman has done volunteer work for the elderly and at his church. And with teammates on the Logan soccer team, he has worked with athletes who have disabilities.

Redman, while rehabilitating a knee injury that sidelined him during varsity hockey, decided to try playing sled hockey and discovered an appreciation for the work put in by athletes on those teams, according to the release.

He started serving as a referee for sled hockey games and continues to officiate those games and also officiates for teams in the Onalaska, West Salem, La Crosse and Sparta youth hockey association.

Redman has a 3.7 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He also participates in soccer and golf at Logan.

He was one of four finalists — Brooke Brennan (Hayward), Ben Accola (River Falls) and Autumn Cooper (Superior).

Madison Edgewood’s Abe Thompson and Hudson’s Alex Pottratz also were nominated for the award.

Madison Ice Arena displays a replica of the Jeff Sauer Award in its lobby to honor the award’s winners. Logan High School also will receive a plaque to display.

