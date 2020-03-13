Jon Spencer retires as Madison Memorial boys hockey coach

Jon Spencer has retired as Madison Memorial boys hockey coach, Spartans athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said.

Spencer was the Spartans’ coach for 14 years. Schlitz said Spencer also was the first coach of the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team (the Middleton co-op), the year prior to beginning as Memorial’s boys coach, succeeding Vic Levine.

“Coach Spencer has coached many sports at Madison Memorial in all of the last 39 years as a teacher here and always with the kids and education-based athletic opportunities at the forefront,” Schlitz said in an email. “He coached the Memorial hockey program to a state semifinal in 2015 and served as the WHCA president (from) 2014-16.

“He is a fixture and icon at Memorial and he will continue to teach physical education at the school, but decided it was time to begin to reduce his workload gradually so he retired from the coaching position.”

Madison Memorial defeated Eau Claire Memorial 4-3 in a WIAA state boys hockey quarterfinal in 2015, then dropped a 6-3 decision to Wausau West in a semifinal.

