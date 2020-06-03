Jeff Thornton steps down as Cap City Cougars girls hockey coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeff Thornton has stepped down as coach of the Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team, Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee wrote in an email Wednesday.

The Cap City Cougars’ job opening has been posted and interviews will follow.

“The athletic directors from Madison East, Madison La Follette, DeForest, Waunakee and Sun Prairie want to thank Jeff for his commitment to the athletes, families and communities that are involved in the co-op,” Nee wrote. “Jeff took our girls hockey program to new heights in his five years as head coach.”

The Cap City Cougars shared the Badger Conference girls hockey title this past season with the Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) and the Beloit Memorial co-op, each with 10-2-0 records.

The Cap City Cougars finished 21-4-0. The Cap City Cougars, ranked fifth in the state, lost to the second-ranked Metro Lynx 3-0 in a WIAA sectional final at Sun Prairie Ice Arena.

The Cap City Cougars reached the WIAA state tournament the previous three years (2017-19), reaching the state final in 2018 and finishing as runners-up.

