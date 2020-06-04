Jeff Thornton cites family considerations in leaving Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey program

“It is them that I am most proud of and getting to be a part of their lives is extremely rewarding. I'm looking forward to hearing how they change the world as they head to school and/or enter the workforce.”

As a longtime hockey fan who attended University of Wisconsin hockey games, Thornton was thrilled with his team’s trips to the state tournament.

“I had an opportunity to coach incredible young women and work alongside wonderful coaches and will treasure those memories forever,” he wrote. “The awe I felt walking into the Coliseum (where my heroes played) for our state tournament appearances I simply cannot describe.

"I actually went over and sat down in the seat that I occupied every Friday night during the Badger hockey season while growing up (Section 325, Row B, Seat 5) and just took some time to let it all soak in.

“How many people can say they managed to accomplish one of their lifelong dreams? How lucky I truly am! And while I would have loved to win it all (we came close), the experience for our athletes, coaches and families is something I wish everyone could experience.