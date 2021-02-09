 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeff Sauer Award finalists include Milton's Luke Hessenauer, Rock County Fury's Alyssa Knauf
0 comments

Jeff Sauer Award finalists include Milton's Luke Hessenauer, Rock County Fury's Alyssa Knauf

{{featured_button_text}}

Four students, including Milton’s Luke Hessenauer and Albany’s Alyssa Knauf, have been named as finalists for the fourth annual Jeff Sauer Award.

The award is presented annually to "recognize good high school hockey players being great people," according to a release from the Coach Sauer Foundation on Monday.

The nominees include two boys and two girls from the state: Hessenauer, a senior defenseman from Milton; Braden Kloida, a senior defenseman from the Brookfield Stars; Knauf, a senior forward from Albany and the Rock County Fury (Beloit Memorial co-op); and Zoe Uihlein, a senior forward from University School of Milwaukee.

The annual award seeks to encourage community service among girls and boys high school hockey players in Wisconsin.

Shane Ryan, a goalie from Madison Edgewood, was the first recipient. Parker Esswein of Wauwatosa East and the Brookfield Stars won the award in 2019. Ava Jambor of Middleton High School and the Metro Lynx was last year’s winner.

The award is named after former University of Wisconsin coach and hockey ambassador Jeff Sauer, who died in February, 2017.

The Coach Sauer Foundation, which sponsors the award, was impressed with all the nominated candidates and their stories of student-athletes who deserve notice for reasons that ultimately are more important than personal statistics, according to the release.

The award is scheduled to be presented next week as part of the Wisconsin High School Hockey Coaches annual banquet prior to the state tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tony Granato looks back on Badgers' sweep of Minnesota, ahead to series at Michigan

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics